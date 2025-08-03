Twitter
Shocking video shows bulldozer falling 300 metres into Gorge In Shimla amid rain

The machine fell into the gorge and the driver of the bulldozer was seriously injured.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 03, 2025, 06:25 PM IST

A bulldozer crashed during road construction work in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla on Saturday. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, in which the bulldozer can be seen falling into a 300-metre deep gorge on National Highway 5 at Jabli.

The machine fell into the gorge and the driver of the bulldozer was seriously injured. According to media reports, he was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh has been receiving heavy rainfall for the past few days, which has led to a shutdown of vehicular traffic in the Himalayan state. According to the Himachal Pradesh government, 404 roads, including the Khab-Gramphu national highway, have been closed.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), out of these 404 roads, 174 are closed in the disaster-hit Mandi district, 111 in Chamba and 67 in Kullu. Besides, 411 power distribution transformers and 196 water supply schemes have been affected across the state.

According to reports, the flood-like situation has caused heavy damage to industrial areas, residential areas and government offices. From the onset of monsoon in Himachal Pradesh on June 20 to August 2, the state has suffered losses worth Rs 1,692 crore.

So far, 101 people have died in rain-related incidents, while 36 people are still missing. These include 20 deaths due to drowning, 19 due to falls, 17 due to cloudburst, eight due to flash floods and five due to landslides.

Over 1,600 houses have been fully or partially damaged in the state. Officials said the state witnessed 51 flash floods, 28 cloudbursts and 45 major landslides.

 

 

However, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said the state government is on full alert and is constantly monitoring the situation. He said the district administration has been directed to take immediate necessary steps, giving priority to the safety of those living in the affected areas.

Also read: Viral video: UP police officer performs Puja of floodwater, internet reacts

 

