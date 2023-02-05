Shocking: Video of women fighting, thrashing each other in flight over window seat goes viral, watch

Pic courtesy: Screengrab/DailyMail

In a shocking incident, a group of women engaged in a massive fight aboard a GOL Airlines plane in Brazil over window seat. The brawl caused a two-hour delay of the flight.

According to Brazilian news outlet Aventuras na História, the fight started between two families minutes before the plane was to take off. The news outlet reported that a woman requested another passenger to swap seats with her disabled child but the passenger did not accept her request and this made the woman angry who started attacking the passenger’s family. The brawl got violent within minutes forcing the captain and crew members to intervene.

"I was already closing the doors when I saw the two slapping each other in row 20," a cabin crew member was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

Massive brawl breaks out on airline flight to Brazil… over a window seat. pic.twitter.com/zTMZPYzzDy — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) February 3, 2023

The flight attendant said the women were shouting, slapping and abusing each other.

Confirming the incident, the airline said that the passengers who were involved in the fighting were deboarded.

"Gol informs that the scene in the video circulating on social media took place before the takeoff of flight G3 1659 this Thursday (02/02) between Salvador (SSA) and Congonhas (CGH), in São Paulo,” the carrier stated.

It continued: “Everyone involved at the scene of violence [was] disembarked and did not continue their journey. The company regrets any act of violence and reinforces that the actions taken by the crew team were taken with a focus on safety, Gol's number 1 value.”