SHOCKING: Video Of Olympic Gold medalist Arshad Nadeem with wanted Pakistani terrorist Harris Dhar goes viral, watch

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'We all have to start over': Rhea Chakraborty launches new venture Chapter 2 with brother Showik Chakraborty

Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji: Indians who have bought British companies

What is the real name of Drishti IAS owner Dr. Vikas Divyakirti, know truth behind his surname

Samanta drops unseen photos from Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's engagement, shares best wishes for couple

Independence Day 2024: Delhi Metro timings changed for August 15; check revised schedule here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'We all have to start over': Rhea Chakraborty launches new venture Chapter 2 with brother Showik Chakraborty

'We all have to start over': Rhea Chakraborty launches new venture Chapter 2 with brother Showik Chakraborty

Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji: Indians who have bought British companies

Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji: Indians who have bought British companies

What is the real name of Drishti IAS owner Dr. Vikas Divyakirti, know truth behind his surname

What is the real name of Drishti IAS owner Dr. Vikas Divyakirti, know truth behind his surname

What is the value of Indian Rupee (INR) in Brazil?

What is the value of Indian Rupee (INR) in Brazil?

9 lesser-known wives of Bollywood stars

9 lesser-known wives of Bollywood stars

5 famous markets for wedding shopping in Delhi

5 famous markets for wedding shopping in Delhi

Hindenburg Saga: सैलरी से चार गुना ज्यादा कमाई! जानें कितने करोड़ की मालकिन हैं SEBI चीफ माधबी बुच

Hindenburg Saga: सैलरी से चार गुना ज्यादा कमाई! जानें कितने करोड़ की मालकिन हैं SEBI चीफ माधबी बुच

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्म��ीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

This actress' rumoured affair with Dharmendra almost broke his, Hema's marriage, their 26-year age gap led to...

This actress' rumoured affair with Dharmendra almost broke his, Hema's marriage, their 26-year age gap led to...

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

Bangladesh Crisis: USA Denies Involvement In Ouster Of Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina, Calls Reports False

Bangladesh Crisis: USA Denies Involvement In Ouster Of Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina, Calls Reports False

Big Diplomatic Win For India, Maldives Hands Over 28 Islands To India | India-Maldives

Big Diplomatic Win For India, Maldives Hands Over 28 Islands To India | India-Maldives

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Family Gets Autopsy Report, Details Reveal Victim Was Throttled Before Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Family Gets Autopsy Report, Details Reveal Victim Was Throttled Before Murder

Anveshi Jain recalls taking inspiration from Money Heist's Tokyo for Martin, almost losing her life on set | Exclusive

Anveshi Jain recalls taking inspiration from Money Heist's Tokyo for Martin, almost losing her life on set | Exclusive

Angry Young Men: Salim-Javed fought for names in credits, became kings of Bollywood, their breakup shook the industry

Angry Young Men: Salim-Javed fought for names in credits, became kings of Bollywood, their breakup shook the industry

Abhishek Banerjee opens up on his twin releases Stree 2 and Vedaa clashing at box office: 'It's a win-win situation'

Abhishek Banerjee opens up on his twin releases Stree 2 and Vedaa clashing at box office: 'It's a win-win situation'

HomeViral

Viral

SHOCKING: Video Of Olympic Gold medalist Arshad Nadeem with wanted Pakistani terrorist Harris Dhar goes viral, watch

The Milli Muslim League, founded by Saeed in 2017, aimed to establish itself as a political force in Pakistan. However, due to US sanctions, the party was never officially registered, and its activities have been under intense scrutiny

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 13, 2024, 07:02 PM IST

SHOCKING: Video Of Olympic Gold medalist Arshad Nadeem with wanted Pakistani terrorist Harris Dhar goes viral, watch
Arshad Nadeem is seen meeting Muhammed Harris Dhar
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As Pakistan erupted in celebration over Arshad Nadeem's historic Olympic gold in the javelin throw, a shadow loomed over the national hero's triumph. The 27-year-old, who made history on August 8 by becoming the first Pakistani to clinch gold at the Paris Olympics, is now at the centre of a swirling controversy that threatens to overshadow his athletic achievements.

In a video that has gone viral, Nadeem is seen meeting Muhammed Harris Dhar, a joint secretary of the Milli Muslim League (MML) – an organisation linked to notorious terrorist Hafiz Saeed. Dhar, designated as a “specially designated global terrorist” by the US Treasury Department in 2018, is one of seven MML members blacklisted for acting on behalf of Saeed’s Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a terror group known for its violent activities.

The timing of this meeting remains shrouded in mystery. While some social media users claim the meeting occurred after Nadeem's winning return to Pakistan, security sources have yet to confirm whether it took place before or after his Olympic victory. This ambiguity has only fueled speculation and concern, leaving the nation in a state of disbelief.

The Milli Muslim League, founded by Saeed in 2017, aimed to establish itself as a political force in Pakistan. However, due to US sanctions, the party was never officially registered, and its activities have been under intense scrutiny. Now, Nadeem’s association with such a controversial figure has raised questions about his judgement and the potential implications of this meeting.

As the story continues to unfold, the legacy of Arshad Nadeem’s Olympic success hangs in the balance, with the nation anxiously awaiting clarity on this alarming incident.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Modi's Yunus Gambit: Countering Chinese and Pakistani Whispers in Bangladesh

    Modi's Yunus Gambit: Countering Chinese and Pakistani Whispers in Bangladesh

    Bringing Home a New Cat - A Complete Guide for New Cat Parents

    Bringing Home a New Cat - A Complete Guide for New Cat Parents

    Nikkhil Advani reveals he doesn't want to work with Salman Khan, says superstar 'feels bad' if his films...

    Nikkhil Advani reveals he doesn't want to work with Salman Khan, says superstar 'feels bad' if his films...

    Ranvir Shorey breaks his silence on his viral video of kissing Kritika Malik on BB OTT 3 finale: 'Vo dono bahut...'

    Ranvir Shorey breaks his silence on his viral video of kissing Kritika Malik on BB OTT 3 finale: 'Vo dono bahut...'

    Akshay Kumar reveals he takes inspiration for his action sequences from Tom and Jerry: 'It is unbelievable to...'

    Akshay Kumar reveals he takes inspiration for his action sequences from Tom and Jerry: 'It is unbelievable to...'

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

    Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

    This actress' rumoured affair with Dharmendra almost broke his, Hema's marriage, their 26-year age gap led to...

    This actress' rumoured affair with Dharmendra almost broke his, Hema's marriage, their 26-year age gap led to...

    Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

    Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

    7 professions that are safe from AI

    7 professions that are safe from AI

    India's youngest box office queen, gave blockbusters at 16, won National Award, disappeared from films at 18 after...

    India's youngest box office queen, gave blockbusters at 16, won National Award, disappeared from films at 18 after...

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement