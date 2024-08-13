SHOCKING: Video Of Olympic Gold medalist Arshad Nadeem with wanted Pakistani terrorist Harris Dhar goes viral, watch

The Milli Muslim League, founded by Saeed in 2017, aimed to establish itself as a political force in Pakistan. However, due to US sanctions, the party was never officially registered, and its activities have been under intense scrutiny

As Pakistan erupted in celebration over Arshad Nadeem's historic Olympic gold in the javelin throw, a shadow loomed over the national hero's triumph. The 27-year-old, who made history on August 8 by becoming the first Pakistani to clinch gold at the Paris Olympics, is now at the centre of a swirling controversy that threatens to overshadow his athletic achievements.

In a video that has gone viral, Nadeem is seen meeting Muhammed Harris Dhar, a joint secretary of the Milli Muslim League (MML) – an organisation linked to notorious terrorist Hafiz Saeed. Dhar, designated as a “specially designated global terrorist” by the US Treasury Department in 2018, is one of seven MML members blacklisted for acting on behalf of Saeed’s Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a terror group known for its violent activities.

Shocking Revelation:



Pakistani Olympics Gold medalist athlete Arshad Nadeem is linked to the UN-designated terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) through its finance chief, Harris Dhar.



This video is recent, taken right after Nadeem returned from the Paris Olympics… pic.twitter.com/JQTK52lqba — GreatGameInternational (@GreatGameIndia) August 12, 2024

The timing of this meeting remains shrouded in mystery. While some social media users claim the meeting occurred after Nadeem's winning return to Pakistan, security sources have yet to confirm whether it took place before or after his Olympic victory. This ambiguity has only fueled speculation and concern, leaving the nation in a state of disbelief.

The Milli Muslim League, founded by Saeed in 2017, aimed to establish itself as a political force in Pakistan. However, due to US sanctions, the party was never officially registered, and its activities have been under intense scrutiny. Now, Nadeem’s association with such a controversial figure has raised questions about his judgement and the potential implications of this meeting.

As the story continues to unfold, the legacy of Arshad Nadeem’s Olympic success hangs in the balance, with the nation anxiously awaiting clarity on this alarming incident.