SHOCKING VIDEO: Noida Uber driver pulls out rod to attack women passengers after verbal abuse, says, 'tujhe maarke toh jail...'

A Uber cab driver in Noida was recorded on camera abusing and threatening a group of girls after a brief altercation between them. Here's what happened next

A Uber cab driver in Noida was recorded on camera abusing and threatening a group of girls after a brief altercation between them. The incident has gone viral on social media, and has garnered over 1 million views, following mixed reactions from netizens. In the video recorded by one of the woman passenger, the man can be seen talking rudely to the women passengers, while also attempting to threaten and attack them. The woman in resonse, threatened to file a complaint on the Uber app.

Here's what happened

The video was posted by Tashu Gupta, on her Instagram, where she explained that the incident happened in Noida when she booked a Uber cab from Botanical Garden metro station to Sector 128, Noida to her office. Along with Tashu, there were 4 other friends with her.

Tashu said that she was sitting in the front seat, and asked the driver to take the underpass instead of the U-turn due to heavy traffic. In her instagram caption she wrote, "We requested him multiple times to not to take the U-turn but he still took that route. Then we told him ki “bhaiya aapne kyu le liya idhar se, ab hum fas jayenge traffic me."

To her surprise, the driver suddenly started speaking very rudely and abused them. The driver said, “chup chap se baithi reh jo maps pr dikha raha h vahi se leke jauga.” The women passenger requested him to speak politely, saying ki “Bhaiya aap kaise baat kar rahe ho humse?” However, he continued using abusing language like Ki tu “Saali tu kon hai mujhe batane wali teri Aukaat kya hai,tere jesi 10 rakhi hai mere pass kaam krne ke liye, 12-13 gadiyan chalti hain meri”.

While women said that they will file the complaint againt him, he said, “jo baski ho vo karwa le, jaa fasi lagwale mujhe”. The woman passengers then asked him to stop the car and aked him to let them get off the car.

In the video , it was seen that the driver in an aggressive way said “tum logo toh ko mai batata hu” and also said, “nikal yahan se aur paise de.”

In another clip, the man pulled out a stick liek weapon out of his car and aggressively threatened the girl, he was hear saying, “Tu ruk, tujhe to m abhi batata hun, aaj tujhe maarke jail bhi jana pade to chala jaunga”. All this was getting recorded by one of the woman, which the driver did not liked, He aggressively came after the girl to hit her and tried to snatch her phone. Later, the driver put the rod back in his car and drive off the scene.

Cab driver arrested

Tashu revaled that the vehicle number is UP 16 QT 4732 (Maruti Ertiga) and driver name was Brajesh, and alleged that she called the police and women helpline, but got no response. She even did not got response from Uber

Police has now seized the car and has arrested the driver under BNS sections 170 (arrest to prevent commission of cognizable offences), 135 (inquiry as to truth of information) and 126 (security of keeping peace) after an FIR was registered against him at Sector 39 police station.

The police has revealed that Brijesh claimed that the women misbehaved with him and also pulled his hair.

Uber reacts

Uber replied to her post and wrote, 'Hi Tashu, we’re so sorry this happened. This behaviour is unacceptable, and we hope you’re okay. We can confirm our specialised team has thoroughly investigated this incident and contacted you, and the driver has been deactivated from the Uber platform.'

Internet reacts

One user commented on the video and wrote, 'He's literally holding the rod in his hand and some men will still wait for his side of the story. His side of the story is that he's a man with anger management issues.'

Another commented, 'Wow imagine how they must have felt in that situation. You see how one animal of a man can make five girls feel unsafe at once? And how shameful that the police didn’t respond. Were they waiting for this jaahil to actually hit them?'

Third user said, 'i feel tagging uber is irrelevant because even if they block him hes gonna make another id and continue this. The question arises to the police authorities that despite of having this proof , i’m 110% sure no action would be taken and he’ll continue doing the same with other innocent citizens. This is the reality of our system.'