Viral

Shocking video! Man hugs and dances with alligator in pond, WATCH

In the viral video, shared on Instagram, a Florida man is seen waist-deep in water, hugging and dancing with an alligator in the middle of the pond.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 29, 2022, 01:50 PM IST

In a shocking video going viral, man hugging and dancing with an alligator. While you and I would have screamed the lungs out on seeing a wild reptile, here's a man having the time of his life with an alligator. In a video shared on Instagram, a man can be seen enjoying in the waters along the wild reptile.

In the viral video, the man is seen waist-deep in water, hugging and dancing with the alligator in the middle of the pond. The man doesn't seem scared at all that he's actually this close to a dangerous reptile and the alligator too seems at ease. The alligator seems comfortable in the company of the man, doing no harm to the human.

Read | Viral: Man fights alligator with a trash can- WATCH

The screen text from the video read, "Only in Florida would you see a man dancing with a gator." The video was shared on Instagram by a page named Bitch Reject. The post was shared with the caption, "I could only imagine what was going through the alligators head." Soon after being shared, the video got more than 14K views. 

Netizens are shocked to see the video and many wondered whether the video was authentic. Some even found the video to be hilarious, and posted funny comments on it. One user wrote, "When the girlfriend asks if you would also love her as an alligator." Another user asked, "When's the wedding?"

One funny comment read, "The alligator: yea nigga it's all fun and games until you put me down." While one user wrote, "Just Wow, nice compatibility." Well, we are sharing the video here so that you can also enjoy this co-existance between man and the wild. 

