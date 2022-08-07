Shocking video: Delhi cop beaten up, assaulted by mob inside police station, clip goes viral

Photo - ANI

In a shocking and massively viral video, a mob including 10 to 15 people can be seen assaulting a cop inside the police station, as bystanders stood by and watched the incident happen, without offering any help. The incident took place in the Anand Vihar area of Delhi.

According to the short clip posted by news agency ANI, which has since gone viral, a Delhi cop named Prakash can be seen standing surrounded by as many as 15 people, most of whom have their phones out and are taking photos and videos of the altercation.

A man, who can be seen standing in a torn white shirt, grabs Prakash by the collar and assaults him on camera, inside the Anand Vihar Police Station in Shahdara, Delhi. The man can be seen slapping Prakash and beating him up, with the people in the crowd filming the incident.

According to the police report, Prakash is the head police constable in the Anand Vihar Police Station, and the incident occurred on July 31. A person identified as Ajay was brought to the police station for allegedly physically assaulting a woman and snatching her gold chain.

When Ajay was brought into the station, he was intoxicated. Soon, a group of his aides reached the police station and assaulted the head constable. Prakash was injured in the altercation and was immediately rushed to the hospital.

As per the official statement by the Delhi Police in the matter, the two prime accused in this incident have been arrested by the authorities, while a team has been formed to identify the others who took part in the assault of the police officer.

