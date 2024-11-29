In a video that has gone viral, Imran is seen explaining his condition to the umpires and fellow players.

In a shocking incident, 35-year-old cricketer Imran Patel collapsed and died during a match at Garware Stadium in Pune, Maharashtra. The match, being live-streamed on YouTube, captured the tragic moment as the professional cricketer passed away on the field. This unexpected event has left the cricket community and his family in deep shock.

The match between Lucky Builders & Developers and Young XI was in full swing when Imran, the opening batsman, hit a boundary and ran two runs. However, soon after, he began experiencing severe chest and arm pain. Realizing that something was wrong, Imran informed the umpires. After consulting with the opposing team, they allowed him to retire from the game and return to the pavilion.

In a video that has gone viral, Imran is seen explaining his condition to the umpires and fellow players. With everyone’s consent, he headed back to the pavilion. Tragically, while walking off the field, he collapsed and lost consciousness. Despite immediate assistance and being rushed to a nearby hospital, Imran was declared dead upon arrival.

While a heart attack is suspected as the cause of death, a medical confirmation is still awaited. Imran had no prior history of health problems, and his teammates described him as a fit and active individual, which has made his sudden demise even more shocking. He was deeply passionate about cricket and had his own team, which he led in local tournaments.

Imran leaves behind his wife and three daughters, the youngest being just four months old. He also ran a juice shop and was involved in the real estate business. His family is still in disbelief over his untimely passing.

This is the second such incident in Pune this year. In September, cricketer Habib Sheikh died on the field during a match, reportedly due to complications from diabetes. Imran’s case, however, has raised concerns as he had no known medical conditions, highlighting the growing instances of sudden health-related incidents, even among seemingly healthy individuals.