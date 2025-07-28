Shocking! UP woman pregnant in liver, not uterus, doctor says, ‘this might be India’s first...’

Doctors in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr experienced a shocking case of a woman who was 12 weeks pregnant, but in her liver, instead of uterus. Seeing the condition, doctors have suggested that this could be the first-ever case of intrahepatic ectopic pregnancy, a rare medical condition.

Doctors in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr experienced a shocking case of a woman who was 12 weeks pregnant, but in her liver, instead of uterus. Seeing the condition, doctors have suggested that this could be the first-ever case of intrahepatic ectopic pregnancy, a rare medical condition. This case has put the medical community in shock.

Rare pregnancy condition

Dr KK Gupta found out the rare condition during the 30-year-old woman’s MRI abdomen test. The radiologist, who works at a private imaging centre in Meerut, said, “When I saw the scan, I could not believe my eyes. The foetus was embedded in the right lobe of the liver, and there were clear cardiac pulsations. I have never seen such a case in my career, and according to available data, this might be India’s first intrahepatic ectopic pregnancy.”

The woman was experiencing weeks of abdominal pain and vomiting and the regular scans failed to gauge the reasons behind this. The woman was then referred for an MRI of the abdomen, a test which is needed in such cases. The test was conducted at a private imaging centre in Meerut under the guidance of Dr KK Gupta, a highly specialised radiologist with decades of experience in advanced imaging. The MRI offered a high-resolution with deep images of the abdominal area which provide deeper insights than a routine ultrasound.

According to Dr Gupta, the scan revealed a surprising oddity. “We observed a well-formed gestational sac inside the right lobe of the liver. The foetus measured approximately 12 weeks in gestational age. Most strikingly, the scan confirmed active cardiac pulsations, establishing that the foetus was alive. At the same time, the uterus was completely empty, ruling out a normal intrauterine pregnancy,” Dr Gupta said.

Dr Gupta further said that the diagnosis was checked twice after specific MRI sequences were made again to confirm no errors were made during the imaging. “Initially, I even thought it might be an imaging artifact. But repeated scans, taken from different planes, confirmed the presence of a live foetus within the liver tissue itself. At that moment, we realised we were dealing with an extremely rare, high-risk pregnancy,” he added.