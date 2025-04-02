A video, featuring two young men performing dangerous stunts on an auto-rickshaw in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, has caught attention on social media.

A video, featuring two young men performing dangerous stunts on an auto-rickshaw in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, has caught attention on social media. The now-viral clip, captured in Noida Sector-94, features two young men. One of them is sitting on a speeding auto-rickshaw while the other one is seen hanging from the side door, risking their lives.

The incident has sparked widespread criticism online, with netizens slamming the duo over their life-threatening stunts.

"A shocking stunt in Noida’s Sector 94 has sparked outrage after two young men were caught on video performing a dangerous act on a speeding auto-rickshaw. One was seen sitting on the roof while the other hung from the side, risking their lives and endangering others on the road. The viral video has drawn widespread criticism, with social media users demanding strict action against such reckless behaviour", the video was captioned.

"Cheap acts", an user commented.

Further details into the matter are awaited.