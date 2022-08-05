Shocking! Toddler falls out of moving car in viral video, gets left behind

Twitter/@sirajnoorani

A shocking video is currently going viral on Twitter that shows a toddler falling off the car window at a traffic junction. The video is reportedly from Ningbo, a major port and industrial hub in east China's Zhejiang province. What is astonishing in the video is that even after the child fell off, the driver did not stop the car and kept on moving. It was others, crossing the road, that finally came to the toddler's rescue. Reports state that the child has survived the incident.

READ | China imposes unspecified sanctions on US Speaker Nancy Pelosi after 'provocative' Taiwan visit

The video was shared on Twitter by a user named Siraj Noorani who captioned it saying, "Heights of Careless parents. #China - Child falls out of #car window in Ningbo, China." As of now, the video has more than 1,800 views on it.

Watch the video here.

In the video, the car can be seen slowing in the traffic, and in the next moment, the baby can be seen falling out of the window. The video shows the baby crying after falling but the driver pulling away and leaving. People from other cars on the road can be seen helping rescue the toddler.

According to a report in the South China Morning Post, the toddler, after being rescued, was taken to the hospital. The child is said to have sustained only minor injuries. The entire incident was caught by a CCTV camera installed at the traffic intersection.

READ | Here's what Elon Musk said about Indian government in court war against Twitter

Several Twitter users also had strong reactions to the video. While some expressed concern about the child's well-being, others believed that the child did not fall but was pushed by someone out of the window, which is why the driver did not stop the car.

One user wrote, "If we take a close look the girl seems to have been pushed out not slipped out! The car was at a stop light when the incident occurred and one can see the car driving away! Look at the baby kicking his/her legs as in a tantrum or anger. Those in the car didn't care."