A shocking and dangerous incident took place in Jharkhand when a wild adult male tiger wandered into a residential area in Jharkhand’s Ranchi district. More dangerous was the animal entering a house. What followed then proved almost lethal for a small girl who first spotted the tiger on Wednesday morning in Mardu village in Ranchi’s Silli block. The girl spotted it outside and quickly ran towards her house, but the tiger entered the child’s home after following her, said Forest officials who were monitoring the animal’s movements.

Talking about the incident to The Indian Express, Jharkhand’s Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Paritosh Upadhyay said that they received information from a field staffer and a local checker around 6.30 am about the animal’s being spotted in a residential area. “Initial reports indicated the tiger had taken shelter in someone’s house. It was later confirmed that the animal had entered the home of Purandar Mahto after being seen near a bamboo cluster behind the house.”

The officials also said that the incident took place at around 4.35 am, when the little girl spotted the tiger near the bamboo grove. The girl got deathly scared and rushed indoors, and the family immediately closed the door after her. The tiger could not be stopped as he jumped in through a window.

“There was no proper latch, so they held the door shut manually. A window in the room remained open. The plan was to escape through the main door if the tiger entered through the window — and that’s exactly what happened,” the official said, adding: “As the tiger jumped through the window into the inner room, the family ran out and locked the main door from outside.”

However, the forest officials successfully tranquilised and relocated the tiger to the Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR) after hours of grueling rescue operation.