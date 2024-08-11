SHOCKING! This woman was a queen, supermodel, her rotten body was found on tree, she was from..

The strange cries of a phantom child, headless birds appearing in the corridors, and blood-stained sanitary pads found on the palace roof. These bizarre events began shortly after Hasleja’s arrival, leaving the elder Queen in distress.

It was January 2002, and Malaysia was buzzing with the glamour of King Jaafar Muda Musa’s second marriage to 26-year-old supermodel Hasleja Ishak. The wedding, celebrated in Thailand, catapulted Hasleja to the status of Queen of Malaysia, a title she embraced while residing in the royal palace alongside the King’s first wife, Queen Nor Mahani.

Tragedy struck in October 2002 when the decomposed body of Hasleja Ishak was discovered hanging from a tree near a waterfall in Taiping. Her hands and feet were bound, and her throat had been brutally slashed. The murder rocked Malaysia, thrusting the royal family into the spotlight and sparking intense investigations.

Hasleja, originally known as Che Puan Hasleja Ishak, had gained fame as a supermodel before her marriage to the 62-year-old King. Despite their age difference, Hasleja’s acceptance of the King’s proposal had been swift, and her transition into the royal family was marked by her departure from the modelling world.

The disappearance of Hasleja on October 6 was alarming. Witnesses reported seeing her being forcibly dragged into a van, prompting an urgent search. Her car, found with traces of blood and hair, intensified the fears that she might be dead.

Five days later, the gruesome discovery of Hasleja’s body confirmed these fears. The investigation led to the arrest of five palace servants, including two practitioners of black magic known as Bomohaj. Under interrogation, Mat Saad Isa, a black magic practitioner, confessed to the murder, implicating Queen Nor Mahani. Isa revealed that the elder queen had orchestrated the crime, driven by suspicions that Hasleja's presence and alleged black magic were undermining her own status.

The confession detailed that Queen Mahani, troubled by bizarre supernatural events she attributed to Hasleja’s supposed black magic, had sought the aid of Isa and his colleague. Initially intended to dispel the supposed dark forces, the plan escalated into murder, with Hasleja’s body ultimately discarded in a macabre display.

Queen Mahani’s arrest stirred national outrage, but a lack of concrete evidence led to her release after a week. Isa and his accomplice were sentenced to 14 years in prison, while the King remained unmarked by the scandal.

The case left lingering questions and controversy surrounding the royal family’s involvement, casting a long shadow over Malaysia’s monarchy.