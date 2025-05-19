This continent is drifting northward at 7 cm per year, prompting updates in mapping systems to keep up with its changing location.

Australia is slowly but steadily moving north at a speed of about 7 centimeters (just under 3 inches) each year, making it the fastest-moving continent on Earth. This movement happens because Australia sits on the Indo-Australian tectonic plate—a massive slab of the Earth’s crust that also includes Tasmania, parts of New Guinea and New Zealand, and parts of the Indian Ocean floor. In comparison, most continents move much slower, averaging around 1.5 centimeters (0.6 inches) per year. That means Australia is shifting about as quickly as your fingernails grow!

Why Is Australia Moving?

The Earth’s surface is not still. It is made up of large plates called tectonic plates that fit together like a puzzle. These plates float on a hot, molten layer under the crust called the mantle. Heat from deep inside the Earth causes the plates to move, sometimes crashing into each other, pulling apart, or sliding side by side. This movement is what causes earthquakes and changes the positions of continents over time.

This kind of motion, called tectonic shifting, has been happening for millions of years. But Australia's fast pace makes it especially noticeable over just a few decades.

It’s More Than Just a Scientific Fact

Australia’s northward drift has real effects on technology, especially systems that rely on precise locations, like GPS, online maps, and self-driving cars. Until a few years ago, Australia used a mapping system based on its location in 1994, called GDA94. But by 2017, Australia had moved nearly 1.6 meters (5.2 feet) from where it was in that system.

To fix this, the government launched a new system called GDA2020, which updates Australia’s official coordinates to where the country is now.

Matt Canavan, the Minister for Resources and Northern Australia at the time, said that “Australia’s coordinates have officially moved 1.8 metres northeast,” and that the update would improve accuracy for location-based services.

Keeping Maps Accurate

Geoscience Australia, along with the Intergovernmental Committee on Surveying and Mapping (ICSM), led the effort to update the mapping system. They created tools like AUSPOS and AUSGeoid2020 to help convert older location data to the new standard. They also made guides and web tools to help government departments and businesses stay up to date.

This change is a strong reminder that the Earth is always changing. Even though the ground beneath us feels solid, it’s constantly on the move—so scientists and technology experts must keep adjusting to keep things accurate.