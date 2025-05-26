Kuwait has revoked citizenship from over 37,000 people, mostly women naturalised through marriage, sparking fear, legal limbo, and international concern.

Lama, a woman in her 50s, had just finished her weekly workout in Kuwait City when her credit card was declined. Confused, she soon found out her bank account had been frozen. The reason shocked her: after living as a Kuwaiti citizen for over 20 years, her nationality had been revoked.

Originally from Jordan, Lama became a Kuwaiti through marriage. Like over 37,000 others, mostly women, she is now stateless. Since August 2024, Kuwaiti authorities have been revoking citizenship, especially from women who gained nationality through marriage. According to official figures, around 26,000 women have been affected, although some believe the true number is even higher.

This move is part of a broader campaign led by Kuwait’s Emir, Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, who came to power in December 2023. Since then, he has dissolved parliament, suspended parts of the constitution, and promised to reform the nation. In a televised speech in March, the Emir said he aimed to return Kuwait "to its original people clean and free from impurities" — a statement that many believe targets naturalised citizens, particularly women.

The government has claimed it is targeting cases of fraud, dual nationality (which Kuwait does not allow), and people who obtained citizenship through forged documents. However, the cancellation of citizenships granted by marriage — only applicable to women — has raised serious concerns. Even well-known figures like singer Nawal the Kuwaiti and actor Dawood Hussain have been affected.

Many women, like businesswoman Amal, are now in legal limbo. Amal had been a citizen for almost 20 years before she suddenly became stateless. “Overnight, I lost everything,” she said.

Human rights groups are deeply concerned. “The right to nationality is a basic human right,” said Amnesty International’s Mansoureh Mills. “Removing it can destroy lives.”

Analysts believe the move is about more than fraud. It reflects a push to reshape Kuwaiti identity by favouring those with deep, ancestral ties to the nation. According to researchers, it also reduces the size of the electorate, making it easier for the ruling powers to manage the political landscape.

Families have been torn apart. Some men, whose wives are now stateless, argue that innocent women are being punished unfairly. “They went after mothers, the heart of the family,” said Lama. Despite promises that these women will retain social benefits, they have lost political rights and the sense of belonging they once had.

The crisis has left thousands in fear, uncertainty, and frustration — raising serious questions about justice, identity, and the future of Kuwait’s diverse society.