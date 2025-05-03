In Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, local thieves have taken up a new form of theft, stealing general food items like rasgulla, salt, and even goats.

In a strange and unusual chain of events, Madhya Pradesh’s cultural capital, Jabalpur, home to renowned satirist Harishankar Parsai, has recorded rare kinds of thefts. The local thieves have been stealing not gold, mobile phones, cars or other vehicles or any kind of items worth lakhs but items that are under Rs 5000, making them petty thieves. The items they have eyes on are rasgullas, goats and even sacks of salt, among other everyday items.

As petty their thefts are, so are their vehicles as they come in a usual Activa scooter for executing their crime plan.

Crime 1: Rasgulla

In Jabalpur district’s Sihora, a bakery shop was looted. One of the two scooter-borne men distracted the shopkeeper and the other meanwhile stole rasgullas and a pouch of gutkha, just like that. The theft was worth Rs 125 which the police recorded as a moral lapse but registered an FIR.

Crime 2: Salt packets

In Devtal, a thief arrived on a white Activa scooty and stole 5 sacks of salt worth Rs 1000 from Jaypal Prajapati's shop. The thief was loading the sacks like a delivery man would pick up a food order and freely rode off.

Crime 3: Goats

In another shocking theft, four thieves arrived in a luxury car and stole 9 goats from Adhartal. The owner, Hemant Rajak, came to know about the incident in the morning after he found the empty enclosure. Police came to investigate the matter and after checking the CCTV footage detained Ayan, Yogendra, Mohsin, and Umar and recovered 8 goats worth Rs 50,000. The whereabouts of the other goat remained unknown.

Such incidents raise alarm and questions about the law and order in the state. However, according to the Indian Justice Code, thefts under Rs 5000 are considered under Adam Check, which are Non-Cognizable Reports (NCRs), and are not crimes. After such incidents, the locals have sarcastically termed ‘FIR’ as “food item recall” reports.