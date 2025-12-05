FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
SHOCKING! Thief swallows special-edition diamond-encrusted Fabergé egg worth Rs…, designed by…, cops say...

A New Zealand man was arrested in Auckland after stealing and swallowing a USD 20,000 Fabergé-style diamond pendant from a luxury jewellery store. Inspired by the James Bond film Octopussy, the ornate egg has not yet been recovered as police wait for it to resurface naturally.

Monica Singh

Updated : Dec 05, 2025, 01:36 PM IST

In an unusual case that has startled Auckland residents, a 32-year-old man with a penchant for luxury goods was arrested after he reportedly stole and swallowed a diamond-studded Fabergé-style pendant from an upscale jewellery store. The incident occurred late last week in New Zealand’s largest city, where the man attempted to escape with the expensive trinket hidden inside his body, but police detained him before he could get away.

According to authorities, the pendant, worth around USD 20,000 (Rs 1,797,500), has still not been recovered. Officers have been tasked with keeping a close eye on the suspect while waiting for the item to reappear naturally.
'At this stage, the pendant has not been recovered,' police confirmed in a statement on Wednesday.

The Pendant Inspired by a James Bond Classic

The stolen jewellery piece is a special-edition green Fabergé-themed egg, modelled after the iconic design featured in the James Bond film Octopussy. The movie’s plot centres on the theft of a precious Fabergé egg, making the suspect’s choice of loot an almost cinematic coincidence.

According to the item's description, the pendant features:

  • An 18k gold lattice design
  • Blue sapphires and white diamonds are arranged in an intricate floral pattern
  • A tiny gold octopus nestled inside, paying homage to the film’s theme

Fabergé’s Legacy

The original House of Fabergé, founded in Russia, rose to global prestige in the late 19th century for crafting lavish Easter eggs for the Russian imperial family. These eggs, adorned with gemstones and precious metals, remain symbols of opulence and artistry.

A Case Waiting for a Conclusion

For now, authorities continue to monitor the suspect closely, hoping the pendant can be safely retrieved soon. The strange twist, echoing a spy film, has drawn significant public attention, but the fate of the pricey piece of jewellery remains, quite literally, in the suspect’s hands or rather, his stomach.

