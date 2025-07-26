SHOCKING! Thief hangs from moving train after stealing mobile phone, later jumps when..., watch viral video

In a dramatic incident caught on camera on the Bhagalpur-Muzaffarpur Janseva Intercity Express near Bihar’s Munger, a thief, after stealing a mobile phone from a passenger, clung to the footboard of the moving train and later jumped off while it was crossing a bridge.

In a dramatic incident caught on camera on the Bhagalpur-Muzaffarpur Janseva Intercity Express near Bihar’s Munger, a thief, after stealing a mobile phone from a passenger, clung to the footboard of the moving train and later jumped off while it was crossing a bridge. The unusual incident has gone viral on social media, prompting railway officials to launch a probe into the same.

The video was first shared by a content creator under the name 'Panchayat Wale Bhaiya' on Facebook, who claimed the incident took place near Bariarpur station on July 22. The accused was seen hanging from the lower footboard area of the moving train, as passengers kept shouting at him and tried hitting him with a belt. Meanwhile, the man threatened to pull down others by their legs if they didn't let him go.

As the train crossed the bridge, the accused was seen jumping into the bushes.

News channel Aaj Tak quoted Jamalpur Railway SP Raman Chaudhary as confirming that the video had come to his attention and that the Railway Police had launched a probe. "We are looking into the incident and trying to identify the individual seen in the video".