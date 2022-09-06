Shocking: Telangana teen gets hit by train while filming Instagram reel, video goes viral

The teenager, Chintakula Akshay Raju (17), was allegedly attempting to get a shot of the train zooming past in the foreground of an Instagram Reel being shot by his friend close to the Kazipet Railway Station in the Hanamkonda neighbourhood.

The footage showed his friend yelling about the approaching train. Raju is thrown to the ground by the train when he ignores the warning, though.

A railroad guard noticed him on the track and dialled for an ambulance. He is receiving treatment at MGM Hospital in Warangal for his grave injuries. He is allegedly no longer in danger, though.

As Raju spun and fell to the ground, it was evident that the force was displacing his limbs. Then, as his friend is recording the scene, he runs to see how he is.

According to reports, another individual was also recording everything on his phone.

Social media users have been discussing the horrifying video, with some calling for the arrest of everyone who was involved in its production.