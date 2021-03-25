Shocking! Tehsildar burns currency notes worth Rs 20 lakh due to THIS reason

In a bizarre incident, a Tehsildar in Rajasthan's Sirohi district on Wednesday night burnt currency notes worth around Rs 15-20 lakh. According to the weird incident, when Anti-Corruption Bureau officials reached the house of the Tehsildar Kalpesh Kumar Jain, he hurriedly locked himself inside his house and burnt the currency notes.

The video of the incident shared by ACB officials on social media has gone viral where the tehsildar can be seen burning the currency notes in his kitchen. In the video, ACB officials were trying to convince Jain to open the door for them.

In the background, officials are seen trying to break the kitchen window. Children were also heard crying in the viral video.

The incident took place in the Sirohi district, 400 km from state capital Jaipur, late on Wednesday evening after revenue inspector Parvat Singh was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh.

The revenue inspector is alleged to have told investigators that he was acting on behalf of the area tehsildar Kalpesh Kumar Jain.

What happened

Anti-Corruption Bureau officials reached tehsildar Kalpesh Kumar Jain's house along with revenue inspector Parvat Singh who had levelled allegations against him.

Seeing the ACB team, the tehsildar locked all the doors of his house to prevent them from entering.

Tehsildar Kalpesh Kumar Jain then went to his kitchen and started burning currency notes on the gas stove.

The ACB team somehow managed to enter the house with the help of local police and found the burnt notes in the kitchen.

Rs 1.5 lakh in cash was also recovered as per Anti-Corruption Bureau officials.

Both Parvat Singh and Kalpesh Kumar Jain have been arrested in this connection.