Shocking! Superstar and his girlfriend denied entry at restaurant because they were wearing….

Representational image

In a shocking development, Hollywood star Russell Crowe and his girlfriend Britney Theriot were denied entry at a restaurant in Australia because they failed to meet the "smart casual" dress code, reported New York Post.

The incident happened when Crowe and Britney had gone to Mr Miyagi fusion establishment in Melbourne. The duo had gone there to grab a quick bite after a game of tennis. Since Crowe and Britney were playing tennis before going to the restaurant they were wearing comfy attire, Crowe was sporting a Ralph Lauren polo shirt while Britney was in her tennis skirt. The duo were denied entry by the restaurant staff.

The restaurant described itself as ''casual but fancy'' where ''work gear, activewear, singlets, and thongs (flip-flops)'' are forbidden. Owner Kristian Klein justified the staff’s behavior and said that the pair were wearing "slobby gym gear."

''We treat everyone the same. It doesn't matter who you are or if you are Russell Crowe. We've got a dress code that we push across every level'', Klein told The Herald Sun.

He added, "We're not trying to teach people how to dress. But I know personally if I'm in my thongs and my boardies, I'm not going to try and go to a nice restaurant, because I wouldn't be dressed appropriately."

The owner remarked that the staff member who denied entry to Crowe didn't recognize him.

Later, the restaurant tried to end the row by posting an update on Instagram. “Dress smart casual, unless you're Russell Crowe, then wear whatevs,” the sign read.

The post read, ''Dear Russell,⁠ During your last visit it seems we got off on the wrong foot. After much reflection on what occurred, we have made a permanent change to our dress code. ⁠We would love to see you again in the future, you're always welcome at Mr Miyagi.''