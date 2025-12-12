FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
VIRAL

Shocking! Skydiver’s parachute stuck in plane in middle of stunt, this is how he escaped, WATCH

An aerial stunt almost turned lethal for a skydiver as it left him hanging 15,000 feet in the air. A skydiver's parachute got stuck in the plane's wing leaving him helpless in the air. He however managed to save his life.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Dec 12, 2025, 11:35 PM IST

An aerial stunt almost turned lethal for a skydiver as it left him hanging 15,000 feet in the air. The incident took place in the south of Cairns, in Australia's Queensland as part of the planned 16-way formation jump the video of which was released by the Australian authorities on Thursday.  

The stunt, which was a routine activity, turned out to be deadly within a few seconds of the first skydiver reaching the plane’s exit point.  

How did the incident take place? 

In a terrific video shared by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB), the skydiver's reserve parachute opened suddenly as its handle caught on the aircraft’s wing flap. Within seconds, the skydiver was forced backwards, due to the sudden opening, with his legs slammed into the plane as the parachute covered itself tightly around the plane’s tail. 

The impact of the entanglement also sent the camera operator, who was filming from the aircraft door, into a wild spin, as per the investigators. The authorities did not reveal the identities of those involved under wraps. 

The video shows the trapped skydiver seemed to be frozen for some moments, hands on their helmet, hanging without any escape over a 15,000-foot drop. The skydiver also seemed in panic but quickly used a hook knife to cut the tangled reserve parachute lines, a move that possibly saved their life according to the investigators. Once free, the skydiver deployed their main parachute and made a safe landing on the ground.

