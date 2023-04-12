Shocking! Scorpion venom is the costliest liquid in the world, here’s why

Scorpion venom is the costliest liquid in the world, here’s why

The venom produced by deathstalker scorpion, which is considered as one of most dangerous scorpions, is the costliest liquid in the world.

The venom is super costly because it has many medicinal uses too. According to Brittanica.com, deathstalker scorpion’s venom, is worth USD 39 million a gallon. It is to be noted that a gallon will be filled after a scorpion is milked 2.64 million times.

Scorpion venom is used in the identification of cancerous tumors and in malaria treatment too.

According to a Business Insider report, a droplet of deathstalker venom is priced at USD 130. One scorpion produces only two milligrams of venom at a time.

The deathstalker scorpion is found in North Africa and Middle East. They cover a wide range of territory in the Sahara, Arabian Desert, Thar Desert, and Central Asia.

The neurotoxins which are found in deathstalker scorpion’s venom are Chlorotoxin, Charybdotoxin, cyllatoxin, and Agitoxins.

Notably, a sting from deathstalker scorpion is not poisonous enough to kill healthy adult human.

The venom has shown potential in the treatment of brain tumors and scientists also say that the venom could also be used for the treatment of diabetes.

Chlorotoxin, which is found in deathstalker scorpion’s venom can also be used in the treatment of certain types of cancer.