Punjab Police constable Amandeep Kaur, famous on Instagram, was arrested for smuggling heroin in her black Thar jeep.

In a shocking incident, Punjab Police constable Amandeep Kaur was arrested on Thursday for allegedly smuggling heroin. The arrest took place on Badal Road in Bathinda, where a joint team from Vardhman Police and the Anti-Narcotics Task Force intercepted her black Thar Jeep.

Amandeep Kaur, who is known for being active on Instagram, reportedly tried to escape when she saw the police checkpoint. According to officials, she jumped out of her car and attempted to run but was quickly caught by police officers, including female constables. During the arrest, she also threatened the police.

When her vehicle was searched, police found 17.71 grams of heroin (locally known as "chitta") hidden in the gearbox area of her Thar. She was then taken into custody and her vehicle was seized.

Amandeep Kaur hails from Chakk Fateh Singh Wala village and had been working in the Bathinda Police Lines after being transferred from Mansa. Police believe she had been supplying drugs in Sirsa, Haryana, and may also be a user herself. As part of the investigation, she will undergo a dope test. Authorities are now seeking her police remand for further questioning.

DSP City-1 Harbans Singh confirmed that the police had been receiving complaints about drug smuggling by some officers. Amandeep’s name had come up, especially due to her lavish lifestyle and a black Thar jeep that matched the description in the complaints.

A case has been registered against her at the Canal Police Station, and investigations are underway.

Active on Instagram

Amandeep Kaur is quite popular on social media, especially Instagram, where she had around 30,000 followers at the time of her arrest. She often posted reels in her police uniform, dancing to Punjabi songs. Many people admired her online presence, unaware of her alleged involvement in illegal activities. She was reportedly nicknamed “Meri Jaan” within the department and had been linked to past controversies as well.