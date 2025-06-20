Premanand Govind Sharan, aka Premanand ji Maharaj, is a renowned spiritual guru who is known for his indomitable devotion to Lord Krishna and Radha Rani.

His teachings, deeply rooted in spirituality and Sanatana dharma, is adored by millions across the country and world.

Nowadays, Premanand Maharaj is in spotlight after his AI-generated picture went viral online, sparking outrage among his followers. In the AI picture, the spiritual orator was seen sleeping on a khaat as goddess Radha Rani was serving him at his feet. Lord Krishna was also shown peeping from a window near his khaat.

Shri Radha Keli Kunj, Premanand ji Maharaj's Vrindavan-based ashram, issued an official statement condemning the misuse of Artificial Intelligence (AI). In a detailed statement shared on 'X', the ashram criticised the act, describing it as against decorum and law. "It hurts religious sentiments of devotees", it said.

The ashram further urged devotees not to indulge in making such AI pictures/videos/audios. It also requested the followers not to get influenced by such contents and refrain from sharing the same on social media. "It is our request and prayer to all of you that no one should use AI in any way to arbitrarily create photos, videos and audios of Pujya Maharaj Ji, neither get influenced nor support nor share them anywhere", it said.