This country has a unique cuisine includes crocodile meat, supported by large-scale farming for food, luxury items, and traditional medicine.

Thailand is known for its unique food culture, and one surprising dish you’ll find there is crocodile meat. While different countries have their own food preferences, in Thailand, eating crocodile is quite common. People enjoy this unusual delicacy with great enthusiasm, making it an important part of the country's food scene. The meat is not only served in various dishes but can also be seen grilled on open barbeques, attracting curious tourists and locals alike.

Crocodile farming is a well-established industry in Thailand, where there are more than 1.2 million crocodiles kept on several farms across the country. These farms are officially registered and operate under government guidelines for crocodile rearing and slaughter. The meat is popular among locals, who see it as a tasty and exotic option, but crocodiles are not raised just for food. Their skin is also used to make luxury items such as handbags, while other parts like blood and bile are utilized in traditional medicine.

The price of crocodile meat in Thailand is around Rs 570 per kilogram, making it affordable for those interested in trying it. Meanwhile, crocodile blood is sold for roughly Rs 100 per kilogram, often used in the production of various health products. The bile is significantly more expensive, costing around Rs 76,000 per kilogram due to its medicinal uses.

Crocodile farming is not a recent trend in Thailand. For more than 35 years, it has played a significant role in the local economy. The industry not only supports the livelihoods of those who work on the farms but also adds to Thailand’s tourism appeal. Many visitors come to the country looking for a unique experience and are drawn to trying crocodile meat or even touring the crocodile farms. This helps boost tourism, offering a mix of culinary adventure and educational tours.

Overall, crocodile farming and consumption in Thailand are more than just a curiosity—they are an integral part of the country’s economy and cultural landscape. The widespread availability and popularity of crocodile products make it a distinctive feature of Thai tourism and cuisine.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

