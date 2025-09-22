Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeViral

VIRAL

SHOCKING! Passenger attempts to open cockpit door midair, cabin crew takes action by...

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 22, 2025, 04:07 PM IST

Shockingly, a notorious passenger tried to open the cockpit door on board a Bengaluru-Varanasi flight on Monday. The incident took place after the Air India Express flight IX-1086 took off from Bengaluru, soon after 8 am.  

When the flight reached mid-air, the passenger stood by the cockpit door and attempted to open it, sources told NDTV. The door cannot be opened normally as a passcode is required to open the cockpit door. Even after submitting the password, unless the captain allows someone to enter, the entry is denied.  

After the male passenger was unable to access the cockpit, the cabin crew escorted him to his seat. The passenger was handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel after the flight landed in Varanasi.  

As of now, it remains unknown as to why the passenger dared to open the cockpit door. The crew of the airlines handed over the passenger to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel when the flight landed in Varanasi. 

Air India clarified that its strengthened safety protocols were "not compromised". "We are aware of media reports regarding an incident on one of our flights to Varanasi, where a passenger approached the cockpit entry area while looking for the lavatory. We reaffirm that robust safety and security protocols are in place and were not compromised. The matter was reported to the relevant authorities on landing and is currently under investigation,” the airlines said in a statement. 

According to reports, the unruly passenger may be put on a no-fly list for creating a nuisance aboard the plane. 

