A 32-year-old woman died after she consumed a sulphas tablet she got at a medical store where she went to purchase a painkiller for toothache in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district, police said on Saturday. The police have arrested the store owner under section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Jhabua Superintendent of Police Padma Vilochan Shukla told PTI.

He said the victim, Rekha, who hailed from Dharampuri village, about 3 km from the district headquarters, went to a medical store near Thandla gate on Thursday evening and asked for a medicine for toothache.

A salesperson at the establishment handed her a sulphas tablet, which she consumed at home that night, and her health deteriorated. She was rushed to a hospital, where she died, the official said.

The family informed the police on Friday, and the body was sent for post-mortem, he said. A preliminary post-mortem report confirmed death due to sulphas, following which a case was registered, and the store owner, Lokendra Babel (52), was arrested, he said.

The SP said investigations are on to determine why sulphas tablets were kept at the store, which has since been sealed, and the Drug Control Department is also involved in the probe.

He said efforts are on to arrest the salesperson who gave the tablet to the woman.

