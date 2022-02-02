Shocking! Mother drops her three-year-old daughter into bear's den, see what happens next

In a shocking incident from Uzbekistan's capital Tashkent, a mother threw her three-year-old daughter into a bear's enclosure at a zoo. The incident was captured in a CCTV camera. The onlookers watched in horror as the mother, who was holding her child over the railings, droped the baby girl into the bear's den.

The video showed that Zuzu, a male Caucasian Brown Bear went up close and sniffed the little girl after she landed in a trench inside the cage. But to everyone's relief, the zookeepers managed to lure the bear into an indoor part of the cage so that staff could manage to rescue the child.

Surprisingly, the mother keeps watching this whole incident. Later, she was detained and faces a criminal case for attempted murder, say reports in Tashkent. The girl is being treated in hospital for a head injury and cuts from the fall.

The zoo's spokesperson said that the woman threw her baby girl in the bear's den in front of everyone. However, till now the intention of the woman is not known. However, it was fortunate that the bear after smelling the girl kept looking at her mother and did not do any damage to the baby.