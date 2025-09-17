Shocking! Mother, daughter carrying same man’s child?? Here’s the truth?

2009 IPL champions in line to join Ajit Agarkar as BCCI plots India's selection committee revamp
This announcement caused both surprise and disgust, but the truth turned out to be quite different.
A YouTuber's claim that he had impregnated both his girlfriend and her mother has sent shockwaves across the internet. But now, he admits it was all a staged act. Nick Yardi, a 29-year-old YouTuber with 3.41 million subscribers, announced last month that his 22-year-old girlfriend, Jade, and her 44-year-old mother, Denny, are pregnant with his children.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, Yardi admitted that the entire pregnancy story was fabricated. "There's no baby. It's just a staged act. It's not actually true."
Yardi, whose real name is Nicholas Hunter, says he has been in relationships with both women for about two years. Although the pregnancies were faked, Yardi maintains that his unique relationship with both Jade and Denny is real.
Born in Jamaica, Yardi launched his social media career in 2017 after spending a year in prison for marijuana possession. Since then, he has earned a substantial income by creating skits and content with OnlyFans models and internet celebrities.
A fellow content creator, Jade, has amassed a substantial online following, including on OnlyFans, which has helped her purchase a restaurant in Florida. Dani, who works as a life coach, has a modest social media following under the handle "DaniSwingsxo." Both women have declined to reveal their last names.
"They're actually mother and daughter, and our connection is genuine," Yardi said. "It's just that she's not actually pregnant. At least not yet."
Last month, Yardi released a YouTube video titled "We're Pregnant," in which Jade and Dani were seen wearing matching maternity dresses, cradling their swollen bellies and holding Mr. Yardi's hand. Jade claimed she was expecting a baby girl, while Dani said she was carrying Yardi's son. The two women also revealed that their pregnancies were only two weeks apart.
Jade said in the video, "It's not often that a mother and daughter are pregnant at the same time, certainly not by the same man, but we wouldn't want things to be any other way." Dani called her pregnancy "a miracle," and Yardi also said, "Two miracle babies."
