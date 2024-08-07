Twitter
Noble laureate Muhammad Yunus appointed as head of interim govt in Bangladesh amid turmoil

This actor was told he'd never walk, was hospitalised for 3 years, had 23 surgeries, now is a top action star, charges..

Not Vikram, Karthi, but these stars were Mani Ratnam's initial choices for Ponniyin Selvan, they got replaced after..

HEARTBREAKING! Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Paris Olympics due to...

HEARTBREAKING! Vinesh Phogat may miss Paris Olympic medal, faces disqualification due to...

Viral

SHOCKING! Meet swimmer, who was sent home for being 'too beautiful', thrown out of Olympics village for being 'too hot'

After returning to her home country, Luana Alonso did not comment on how and why she was ousted but shocked the world by announcing her retirement from swimming.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 07, 2024, 11:31 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

SHOCKING! Meet swimmer, who was sent home for being 'too beautiful', thrown out of Olympics village for being 'too hot'
Paraguayan swimmer Luana Alonso
In a shocking move, a female Paraguayan swimmer named Luana Alonso was sent back home from the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024, thanks to her unmatched beauty. Reports state that Luana Alonso's beauty was distracting the players of her team. She also lost the Olympic Village privileges and was called back by her home country. 

Luana Alonso's beauty has been captivating the participants and the viewers, ever since Paris Olympics 2024 began. As per a Blast report, her beauty proved to cost her a ton as her teammates could not handle it and it affected their performance. 

After returning to her home country, Luana Alonso did not comment on how and why she was ousted but shocked the world by announcing her retirement from swimming. 

In another shocking move, Luana Alonso was also asked to vacate her residence at the Olympic Village where participants are usually allowed to stay until the official end of the Paris Games (August 11). 

However, Luana Alonso had to return to her hometown after her national team's manager proclaimed that her being there was having an inappropriate effect on her entire Paraguay contingent.

In her retirement announcement, Luana Alonso did not comment on the issue but, she thanked her fans and supporters for continued support. 

