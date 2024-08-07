SHOCKING! Meet swimmer, who was sent home for being 'too beautiful', thrown out of Olympics village for being 'too hot'

After returning to her home country, Luana Alonso did not comment on how and why she was ousted but shocked the world by announcing her retirement from swimming.

In a shocking move, a female Paraguayan swimmer named Luana Alonso was sent back home from the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024, thanks to her unmatched beauty. Reports state that Luana Alonso's beauty was distracting the players of her team. She also lost the Olympic Village privileges and was called back by her home country.

Luana Alonso's beauty has been captivating the participants and the viewers, ever since Paris Olympics 2024 began. As per a Blast report, her beauty proved to cost her a ton as her teammates could not handle it and it affected their performance.

In another shocking move, Luana Alonso was also asked to vacate her residence at the Olympic Village where participants are usually allowed to stay until the official end of the Paris Games (August 11).

However, Luana Alonso had to return to her hometown after her national team's manager proclaimed that her being there was having an inappropriate effect on her entire Paraguay contingent.

In her retirement announcement, Luana Alonso did not comment on the issue but, she thanked her fans and supporters for continued support.