Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Try doing that to Viv Richards': Akash Deep schooled by Michael Atherton, Ravi Shastri over Ben Duckett send-off

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan openly said he deserved National Award for THIS film, lost honour to...: 'I think I should have got it, but...'

SHOCKING! Man ties giant python to bike with rope, drags it along road, netizens call for action; watch viral video

Viral Video: Indian woman dances in US subway as commuters struggle to get past her, netizens say, 'Some kind of freak...'

The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen says 'I was frustated', dedicates National Awards to 'girls who...'

India's most popular romantic song is 53 years old, was inspired by matchstick, wrote on stormy night, have you heard this melody? It is..

Over 2800 MBBS seats go unfilled in 2024 despite 39% rise due to...

This Bhojpuri film, released 22 years ago, even overshadowed Bollywood, earned 120 times over budget, it earned Rs..., lead actors were..

IND vs ENG: Nightwatchman Akash Deep repeats Amit Mishra’s 2011 magic with stunning fifty at The Oval

Pragya Thakur's SHOCKING claim on Malegaon blast case, says, 'was forced to take names of...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Try doing that to Viv Richards': Akash Deep schooled by Michael Atherton, Ravi Shastri over Ben Duckett send-off

Akash Deep schooled by Michael Atherton, Ravi Shastri over Ben Duckett send-off

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan openly said he deserved National Award for THIS film, lost honour to...: 'I think I should have got it, but...'

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan openly said he deserved National Award for THIS film

SHOCKING! Man ties giant python to bike with rope, drags it along road, netizens call for action; watch viral video

SHOCKING! Man ties giant python to bike with rope, drags it along road

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Preity Zinta’s go-to fitness formula for staying lean and active at 50, 'It does not matter how long...'

Preity Zinta’s go-to fitness formula for staying lean and active at 50

Liked Kingdom? Don’t miss these 5 Vijay Deverakonda films that showcase his versatility

Liked Kingdom? Don’t miss these 5 Vijay Deverakonda films

Before watching Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, know 5 box office hits he said NO to

Before watching Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, know the 5 box office hits he said

HomeViral

VIRAL

SHOCKING! Man ties giant python to bike with rope, drags it along road, netizens call for action; watch viral video

A disturbing video of a man dragging a giant python tied to a rope behind his bike in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district is going viral, leaving netizens fuming.

Latest News

Meemansa Shehkawat

Updated : Aug 02, 2025, 07:04 PM IST

SHOCKING! Man ties giant python to bike with rope, drags it along road, netizens call for action; watch viral video
A grab of the viral video (Image/Instagram)

TRENDING NOW

A disturbing video of a man dragging a giant python tied to a rope behind his bike in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district is going viral, leaving netizens fuming. The video, now viral on social media, shows the snake being pulled along a road as the man rides away, seemingly unbothered by the reptile's suffering. 

The video is now being circulated online, with netizens calling for action against the man under wildlife protection laws. 

Watch

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NDTV (@ndtv)

Here's how netizens reacted 

Netizens are disgusted by the cruelty against the voiceless. "What harm did that helpless creature cause you? If it was life-threatening, then there are rescuers. Why so cruel?" wrote one user. Another user commented, "This is sad. We are encroaching their place. N yet we torturing them". A third simply wrote, "ARREST". 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Wonderful mama' Kiara Advani celebrates her 'most special' birthday with Sidharth Malhotra, baby girl; enjoys special cake: 'Feeling blessed'
'Wonderful mama' Kiara Advani celebrates her 'most special' birthday with Sidhar
BIG move by BSNL as it rolls out new plan for just Re 1; check validity, offer, data limit and more
BIG move by BSNL as it rolls out new plan for just Re 1; check validity
Meet woman, an IRS officer who appeared for UPSC exam merely 17 days after giving birth, became IAS officer wit AIR..., she is...
Meet woman, an IRS officer who appeared for UPSC exam merely 17 days
SHOCKING! Man ties giant python to bike with rope, drags it along road, netizens call for action; watch viral video
SHOCKING! Man ties giant python to bike with rope, drags it along road
Meet man who earned only Rs 350 a month, had no money for food, contemplated suicide after..., his son now has Rs 41 crore net worth, his name is..
Meet man who earned only Rs 350 a month, had no money for food, his son now..
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Preity Zinta’s go-to fitness formula for staying lean and active at 50, 'It does not matter how long...'
Preity Zinta’s go-to fitness formula for staying lean and active at 50
Liked Kingdom? Don’t miss these 5 Vijay Deverakonda films that showcase his versatility
Liked Kingdom? Don’t miss these 5 Vijay Deverakonda films
Before watching Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, know 5 box office hits he said NO to
Before watching Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, know the 5 box office hits he said
Pooja Batra’s monokini look is blend of tropical vibes and monsoon style inspiration; SEE PICS
Pooja Batra’s monokini look is a blend of tropical vibes and monsoon style
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Deepti Sadhwani’s simple diet plan helped her lose 17 Kg in 6 months: Here’s how she did it
Deepti Sadhwani’s 6-month transformation: How she lost 17 Kg easily
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE