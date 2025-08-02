SHOCKING! Man ties giant python to bike with rope, drags it along road, netizens call for action; watch viral video

A disturbing video of a man dragging a giant python tied to a rope behind his bike in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district is going viral, leaving netizens fuming.

A disturbing video of a man dragging a giant python tied to a rope behind his bike in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district is going viral, leaving netizens fuming. The video, now viral on social media, shows the snake being pulled along a road as the man rides away, seemingly unbothered by the reptile's suffering.

The video is now being circulated online, with netizens calling for action against the man under wildlife protection laws.

Here's how netizens reacted

Netizens are disgusted by the cruelty against the voiceless. "What harm did that helpless creature cause you? If it was life-threatening, then there are rescuers. Why so cruel?" wrote one user. Another user commented, "This is sad. We are encroaching their place. N yet we torturing them". A third simply wrote, "ARREST".