Shocking! Man throws a 'snake party' for his birthday, social media reacts

A man threw a "snake party" for his birthday. A video of his wild celebration has gone viral on social media.

A man from California, US, had a unique birthday celebration by chilling with huge pythons. A video of his 'snake party' is making waves on social media.

Jay Brewer, the founder of The Reptile Zoo, decided that instead of clebrating birthady in tradition way which includes cakes, balloons and friends, he surrounded himself with a large number of massive pythons.

Brewer, known for his daring and educational reptile content on Instagram, often showcases his fearless interaction with these formidable snakes. In his latest video, he is seen lying among a mass of giant pythons as he referred to the gathering as his “snake party.” Also making it almost impossible to count them all.

“It’s a snake party! It’s my birthday today, so I wanted to tell everyone how much I appreciate all the love and show y’all the incredible party I threw,” Brewer said in the caption of his post, adding, “Most of my friends were able to make it, and we had a blast. Jokes aside, another year around the sun for this old man. Couldn’t have done it without every one of you. It’s been absolutely incredible and better than I could have ever imagined," he captioned the post.

Brewer's snake-themed birthday celebration, shared a week ago, has caused a sensation online, amassing over 7 lakh views. Social media users flooded the comment section with a range of responses to the video.

A user wrote,“Jay, you crack me up. snakes wishing you a Happy Birthday.” Another said, “Oh hell nah I’ll be screaming for them to let me out.” Others also said, “Happy birthday! Did you have fun crashing the hen party? Er, I mean snake party?”

A third user, “Happy Birthday! Here’s to another 52 years of prematurely removing snakes from eggs, keeping large reptiles in tiny, feces-filled enclosures, and doing so with impunity!”

Meanwhile, his followers also apricated his work and they said, “You’re a legend, Jay. Thanks for always bringing us such amazing content”