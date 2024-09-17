Shocking! Man throws a 'snake party' for his birthday, social media reacts

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IAS vs IPS: Who earns more? Differences in power, role, responsibilities

SC's big statement on employees' resignation, says, 'If withdrawn before acceptance then…'

Atishi to be Delhi's youngest woman CM: Know who was oldest and youngest CMs before her

How GS1 QR code for tracking is being used worldwide

Home Minister Amit Shah provides big update on Waqf Amendment Bill 2024, claims it will be passed in...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IAS vs IPS: Who earns more? Differences in power, role, responsibilities

IAS vs IPS: Who earns more? Differences in power, role, responsibilities

Atishi to be Delhi's youngest woman CM: Know who was oldest and youngest CMs before her

Atishi to be Delhi's youngest woman CM: Know who was oldest and youngest CMs before her

How GS1 QR code for tracking is being used worldwide

How GS1 QR code for tracking is being used worldwide

How your tongue colour helps identify your health problems

How your tongue colour helps identify your health problems

8 affordable international travel destinations for Indians

8 affordable international travel destinations for Indians

7 motivating books recommended by Satya Nadella

7 motivating books recommended by Satya Nadella

MP News: Government स्कूल टीचर ने किया fourth grade employee का शोषण, action में आया शिक्षा विभाग

MP News: Government स्कूल टीचर ने किया fourth grade employee का शोषण, action में आया शिक्षा विभाग

Ghaziabad News: बंद घर में घुसे चोर, मजे से पकाकर खाया खाना फिर चुरा ले गए 40 लाख

Ghaziabad News: बंद घर में घुसे चोर, मजे से पकाकर खाया खाना फिर चुरा ले गए 40 लाख

Blinkit-Zepto की तरह सिर्फ 10 मिनट में घर पर मिलेगा सामान, Flipkart की नई सर्विस से खरीदारी बनेगी और आसान

Blinkit-Zepto की तरह सिर्फ 10 मिनट में घर पर मिलेगा सामान, Flipkart की नई सर्विस से खरीदारी बनेगी और आसान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
India’s richest child actor has net worth of Rs 8 crore, owns Rs 40-lakh luxury car, but nobody knows her 'real age'

India’s richest child actor has net worth of Rs 8 crore, owns Rs 40-lakh luxury car, but nobody knows her 'real age'

32-year-old superstar forcibly kissed 15-year-old co-star; left her traumatised, crying; later laughed about it saying..

32-year-old superstar forcibly kissed 15-year-old co-star; left her traumatised, crying; later laughed about it saying..

Atishi is new Delhi CM: Know who was Delhi's first woman CM

Atishi is new Delhi CM: Know who was Delhi's first woman CM

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

India’s richest child actor has net worth of Rs 8 crore, owns Rs 40-lakh luxury car, but nobody knows her 'real age'

India’s richest child actor has net worth of Rs 8 crore, owns Rs 40-lakh luxury car, but nobody knows her 'real age'

Kapil Sharma reveals he would have been in this profession if he was not comedian: 'Mere papa...'

Kapil Sharma reveals he would have been in this profession if he was not comedian: 'Mere papa...'

32-year-old superstar forcibly kissed 15-year-old co-star; left her traumatised, crying; later laughed about it saying..

32-year-old superstar forcibly kissed 15-year-old co-star; left her traumatised, crying; later laughed about it saying..

HomeViral

Viral

Shocking! Man throws a 'snake party' for his birthday, social media reacts

A man threw a "snake party" for his birthday. A video of his wild celebration has gone viral on social media.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 17, 2024, 02:08 PM IST Uploaded by : DNA Web Desk

Shocking! Man throws a 'snake party' for his birthday, social media reacts
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

A man from California, US, had a unique birthday celebration by chilling with huge pythons. A video of his 'snake party' is making waves on social media.

Jay Brewer, the founder of The Reptile Zoo, decided that instead of clebrating birthady in tradition way which includes cakes, balloons and friends, he surrounded himself with a large number of massive pythons.

Brewer, known for his daring and educational reptile content on Instagram, often showcases his fearless interaction with these formidable snakes. In his latest video, he is seen lying among a mass of giant pythons as he referred to the gathering as his “snake party.” Also making it almost impossible to count them all.

“It’s a snake party! It’s my birthday today, so I wanted to tell everyone how much I appreciate all the love and show y’all the incredible party I threw,” Brewer said in the caption of his post, adding, “Most of my friends were able to make it, and we had a blast. Jokes aside, another year around the sun for this old man. Couldn’t have done it without every one of you. It’s been absolutely incredible and better than I could have ever imagined," he captioned the post.

Brewer's snake-themed birthday celebration, shared a week ago, has caused a sensation online, amassing over 7 lakh views. Social media users flooded the comment section with a range of responses to the video.

A user wrote,“Jay, you crack me up. snakes wishing you a Happy Birthday.” Another said, “Oh hell nah I’ll be screaming for them to let me out.” Others also said, “Happy birthday! Did you have fun crashing the hen party? Er, I mean snake party?”

A third user, “Happy Birthday! Here’s to another 52 years of prematurely removing snakes from eggs, keeping large reptiles in tiny, feces-filled enclosures, and doing so with impunity!”

Meanwhile, his followers also apricated his work and they said, “You’re a legend, Jay. Thanks for always bringing us such amazing content”

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries features in TIME's World's Best Companies 2024 List, other companies on list are...

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries features in TIME's World's Best Companies 2024 List, other companies on list are...

Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrested after being indicted in sex trafficking case

Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrested after being indicted in sex trafficking case

iQOO 12 5G: Know features, specs, price and offer available on this phone

iQOO 12 5G: Know features, specs, price and offer available on this phone

SBI SCO Recruitment 2024 Notification: Sarkari Naukri for 1497 posts, check eligibility and selection process

SBI SCO Recruitment 2024 Notification: Sarkari Naukri for 1497 posts, check eligibility and selection process

10 new Vande Bharat Express trains to be launched today: Check route, top speed and other features

10 new Vande Bharat Express trains to be launched today: Check route, top speed and other features

MORE

MOST VIEWED

India’s richest child actor has net worth of Rs 8 crore, owns Rs 40-lakh luxury car, but nobody knows her 'real age'

India’s richest child actor has net worth of Rs 8 crore, owns Rs 40-lakh luxury car, but nobody knows her 'real age'

32-year-old superstar forcibly kissed 15-year-old co-star; left her traumatised, crying; later laughed about it saying..

32-year-old superstar forcibly kissed 15-year-old co-star; left her traumatised, crying; later laughed about it saying..

Atishi is new Delhi CM: Know who was Delhi's first woman CM

Atishi is new Delhi CM: Know who was Delhi's first woman CM

This actor worked in over 300 films, was abandoned by family, had no friends; was found with bottle of alcohol at...

This actor worked in over 300 films, was abandoned by family, had no friends; was found with bottle of alcohol at...

This blockbuster was inspired by Hollywood flop, rejected by Akshay, Ajay, Bobby, Priyanka; had 2 sequels, earned...

This blockbuster was inspired by Hollywood flop, rejected by Akshay, Ajay, Bobby, Priyanka; had 2 sequels, earned...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement