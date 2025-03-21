Mathura man attempts self-surgery after failed medical consultations, following YouTube tutorials, and ends up hospitalized with severe complications.

In a shocking incident from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, a 32-year-old man named Raja Babu attempted to perform surgery on himself by following YouTube tutorials. Raja Babu, a business graduate from Sunrakh village, had been suffering from stomach pain for the last four months. Despite visiting multiple doctors and undergoing an ultrasound, no one could give him a clear diagnosis. Frustrated and desperate for answers, he decided to take matters into his own hands.

Raja Babu gathered some basic medical supplies — a blade, a sedative injection, and plastic thread — and planned to perform the surgery himself. On Wednesday, he made a seven-inch cut on his stomach while under the influence of sedatives and tried to find the cause of his pain. However, he was unable to remove anything from his body. After that, he stitched himself up with 11 stitches. But soon, the pain became unbearable, and he had to be rushed to the hospital by his family.

When Raja Babu arrived at the district hospital, the doctors were shocked by what he had done. They gave him first aid but refused to admit him due to the severity of his condition and the risk of infection. He was immediately referred to SN Medical College in Agra for advanced treatment. Doctors revealed that Raja Babu had undergone an appendicitis surgery 15 years ago, and by cutting open his abdomen in the same area, he had put himself in serious danger.

Raja Babu later shared that he felt helpless because no doctor was able to figure out the cause of his pain. Out of frustration, he thought cutting open his stomach would help him find the problem and fix it. However, he realized too late that it was a dangerous decision.

This shocking case is a reminder of how risky it can be to follow medical procedures from the internet without professional guidance. DIY surgeries are extremely unsafe. They can lead to severe infections, internal injuries, and complications. Surgery requires a clean and sterile environment, proper tools, medical expertise, and immediate emergency response if something goes wrong — none of which can be done at home.

Medical experts have warned that attempting self-surgery or any serious medical procedure by watching online videos can be life-threatening and should never be tried.