SHOCKING! Man orders Apple iPhone online via cash on delivery, kills delivery boy, throws his body in...

Deputy Commissioner of Police Shashank Singh said that Gajanan, from Chinhat, had ordered an iPhone worth Rs 1.5 lakh from Flipkart and opted for the Cash on Delivery (COD) payment option.

A 30-year-old delivery man was reportedly killed when he went to deliver an iPhone to a customer who was suppose to pay him Rs 1.5 lakh for the device, according to police on Monday.

Authorities said that his body was discovered in the Indira Canal, prompting the involvement of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to assist in the recovery efforts.

“On September 23, delivery boy, Bharat Sahu of Nishatganj, went to deliver the phone at his place where he was killed by Gajanan and his accomplice. After strangulating Sahu, they put his body in a sack and disposed it off in the Indira Canal,” he said.

When Sahu did not return home for two days, his family registered a missing person complaint on September 25 at the Chinhat police station.

While examining Sahu’s call records and attempting to trace his whereabouts, police found Gajanan’s number. However, they were not able to contact him so they managed to call his friend Akash.

During questioning, Akash admitted to the crime, according to the Deputy Commissioner of Police. The body has not yet been recovered.

“The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team is currently searching for the victim’s body in the canal,” the officer stated.



(With inputs from PTI)