Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Govinda accidentally shoots himself in leg, Kashmera Shah rushes to hospital

SHOCKING! Man orders Apple iPhone online via cash on delivery, kills delivery boy, throws his body in...

'Situation stable but...': Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on eastern Ladakh standoff

It's Sachin Tendulkar vs Brian Lara vs Adam Gilchrist vs Muttiah Muralitharan

'We are laying it down for all...': Supreme Court's big order on bulldozer action

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs BAN: India wins test series against Bangladesh by winning 2nd match by...

IND vs BAN: India wins test series against Bangladesh by winning 2nd match by...

Govinda accidentally shoots himself in leg, Kashmera Shah rushes to hospital

Govinda accidentally shoots himself in leg, Kashmera Shah rushes to hospital

SHOCKING! Man orders Apple iPhone online via cash on delivery, kills delivery boy, throws his body in...

SHOCKING! Man orders Apple iPhone online via cash on delivery, kills delivery boy, throws his body in...

Heart health: 7 dry fruits, seeds, nuts to lower cholesterol

Heart health: 7 dry fruits, seeds, nuts to lower cholesterol

THIS blood group makes best life partner

THIS blood group makes best life partner

10 mistakes that affect vitamin D absorption

10 mistakes that affect vitamin D absorption

'ओम्फो.. धर्राटे काट रही', एक साथ 71 Lamborghini का रौला देख लोग हुए दंग, Video हुआ Viral

'ओम्फो.. धर्राटे काट रही', एक साथ 71 Lamborghini का रौला देख लोग हुए दंग, Video हुआ Viral

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Govinda accidentally shoots himself in leg, Kashmera Shah rushes to hospital

Govinda accidentally shoots himself in leg, Kashmera Shah rushes to hospital

Sara Ali Khan reacts to Saif Ali Khan's pan-India debut with Jr NTR's Devara, says 'I hope that one day..' | Exclusive

Sara Ali Khan reacts to Saif Ali Khan's pan-India debut with Jr NTR's Devara, says 'I hope that one day..' | Exclusive

This actor worked as electrician at Rajesh Khanna's house, wanted to be cricketer, his father once told him he was..

This actor worked as electrician at Rajesh Khanna's house, wanted to be cricketer, his father once told him he was..

HomeViral

Viral

SHOCKING! Man orders Apple iPhone online via cash on delivery, kills delivery boy, throws his body in...

Deputy Commissioner of Police Shashank Singh said that Gajanan, from Chinhat, had ordered an iPhone worth Rs 1.5 lakh from Flipkart and opted for the Cash on Delivery (COD) payment option.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 01, 2024, 01:29 PM IST

SHOCKING! Man orders Apple iPhone online via cash on delivery, kills delivery boy, throws his body in...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A 30-year-old delivery man was reportedly killed when he went to deliver an iPhone to a customer who was suppose to pay him Rs 1.5 lakh for the device, according to police on Monday.

Authorities said that his body was discovered in the Indira Canal, prompting the involvement of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to assist in the recovery efforts.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Shashank Singh said that Gajanan, from Chinhat, had ordered an iPhone worth Rs 1.5 lakh from Flipkart and opted for the Cash on Delivery (COD) payment option. 

“On September 23, delivery boy, Bharat Sahu of Nishatganj, went to deliver the phone at his place where he was killed by Gajanan and his accomplice. After strangulating Sahu, they put his body in a sack and disposed it off in the Indira Canal,” he said.

When Sahu did not return home for two days, his family registered a missing person complaint on September 25 at the Chinhat police station.

While examining Sahu’s call records and attempting to trace his whereabouts, police found Gajanan’s number. However, they were not able to contact him so they managed to call his friend Akash. 

During questioning, Akash admitted to the crime, according to the Deputy Commissioner of Police. The body has not yet been recovered. 

“The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team is currently searching for the victim’s body in the canal,” the officer stated.

(With inputs from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Keep your demat account safe from fraud with these 6 tips

Keep your demat account safe from fraud with these 6 tips

Shah Rukh Khan teaches his signature pose to Vicky Kaushal; duo grooves to ‘Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam’ at IIFA 2024, watch

Shah Rukh Khan teaches his signature pose to Vicky Kaushal; duo grooves to ‘Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam’ at IIFA 2024, watch

This ‘sole monopolist’ Indian businessman was richer than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata in his times, he sold…

This ‘sole monopolist’ Indian businessman was richer than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata in his times, he sold…

IPL 2025: How much salary will MS Dhoni earn if CSK retain him as uncapped player?

IPL 2025: How much salary will MS Dhoni earn if CSK retain him as uncapped player?

Lockdown made Moon's temperature go down, find other details

Lockdown made Moon's temperature go down, find other details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement