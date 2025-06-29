Hola! If we ask you what's your biggest nightmare, what would it be? Some would say, waking up bankrupt or stuck on an isolated island. However, we're sure many would say encountering a massive king cobra. Oops! Sorry, did we scare you? Well, brace yourself up for what's coming.

An Instagram video featuring a man fearlessly grabbing a giant king cobra with his bare hands is going viral online, leaving netizens shocked. The clip has been shared on Insta by Mike Holston, a wildlife enthusiast known for his daring close encounters with wild and exotic animals.

In the clip, Holston is seen holding the giant reptile -- the most venomous snake in the world -- with bare hands. Interestingly, the length of the king cobra seems to exceed Holston's own height. Despite king cobra's reputation as a scary creature, Holston appears calm as he gently manoeuvres the snake with steady hands.

Watch

Here's how netizens react

"Man the way you can just hold them. You know to be right behind its head it’ll be harder to strike that way. You can really enjoy him. I would have been crushed tf up. Thank goodness I can live vicariously through your vids", wrote one user.

Another user commented, "i be more scared for the cameraman than for you".

A third wrote, "Brave man".