In a shocking and unusual incident, a man created a ruckus and halted his own mother's funeral over possession of her silver bangles and other jewellery items in Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror district. The incident took place on May 3 and a video of the same is making rounds online.

In the now-viral clip, the man is seen lying on his mother's pyre, demanding that the ornaments be handed over to him. As per a report by news agency PTI, citing villagers, Bhuri Devi passed away on May 3. Of her seven sons, six live together in the village while one amed Omprakash lives separately.

According to the report, a property dispute had been going on among the brothers for several years. The day Bhuri Devi died, some rituals were performed at home. Later, ornaments and silver bangles were removed from her body and taken to a nearby cremation ground for last rites.

The ornaments were handed over to the eldest son - Girdhari. As preparations for her final rites were underway, a heated debate broke out between Omprakash and his brothers. In a shocking move, Omprakash refused to take part in the last rites and laid down on the funeral pyre, demanding the possession of the jewellery.

Despite repeated efforts by villagers and family members to pacify him, he stayed firm in his demand. Ultimately, the ornaments were given to him, after which, the rituals proceeded.