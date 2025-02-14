In a bizarre turn of events, a man from Prayagraj, presumed to be dead at Mahakumbh stampede, returned on his own "terahvi"- a Hindu ritual held on the 13th day following a person's death.

In a bizarre turn of events, a man from Prayagraj, presumed to be dead at Mahakumbh stampede, returned on his own "terahvi"- a Hindu ritual held on the 13th day following a person's death.

As per a report by Times of India, the man returned home only to find his family and neighbours gathered to mourn his "demise". However, his unexpected return took everyone by surprise and subsequently, the mourning turned into a celebration.

The man, identified as Khunti Guru, is a resident of Chahchand Gali in Prayagraj’s Zero Road area. He was presumed dead after the tragic stampede at the Mahakumbh stampede which killed at least 30 people, leaving 90 others injured.

It was later discovered that Guru had simply lost track of time after indulging in too many chillums of ganja with some Sadhus (saints). Nearly two weeks later, he walked back home to meet with stunned faces. The moment he got off an e-rickshaw, he simply asked his family members, "What are you people up to"?

Khunti Guru, on the evening of January 28, left home saying that he would visit the Mahakumbh Mela to take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam. When the stampede occurred the next day, there was no sign of him. His family members and neighbours, fearing the worst, searched for him for days.

After failed attempts, they returned back and performed necessary rituals.

The Mahakumbh Mela, held every 144 years, is a Hindu pilgrimage, attracting millions and billions of devotees from across the globe.