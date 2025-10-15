SHOCKING! Man begs in metro leaving netizens stunned; check reaction

In Bengaluru’s Green Line Metro, commuters were shocked after a video surfaced showing a man begging inside a moving train near Srirampura station.

While in Delhi Metro, commuters have witnessed many people doing unpleasant or disturbing acts, Bengaluru’s Green Line Metro is not left behind, as commuters were shocked after a video surfaced showing a man begging inside a moving train near Srirampura station. The video has gone viral on social media, in which a person is seen coming to passengers requesting alms during the journey.

The footage was reportedly recorded by a commuter who quickly went viral on social media platforms. Users expressed mixed reactions, where some of them criticizing the act. In their criticism, many have pointed towards the underpinning of the safety and discipline that should be maintained in public transport systems like Namma Metro, which are known for their cleanliness and orderliness.

Reports suggest that the incident occurred on October 14, Tuesday, when the man, seemingly a beggar, entered the metro while nobody noticed him, and he started walking between compartments asking for money. Due to his movements and actions, some passengers seemed to be uncomfortable while others seemed unperturbed until he got down at the next station.

The caption of the video reads, “A viral video shows a person begging on board a #NammaMetro train. BMRCL says, “He entered the train with a ticket at 11 am yesterday from Majestic & exited at Dasarahalli. He began begging later during the ride. However, no such activity was observed during routine patrol by HomeGuards.”