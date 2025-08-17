Shocking! Leopard attacks 13-year-old boy during safari at popular Bengaluru park

'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Public Holiday: Banks and schools in THESE states will be closed on August 18 and 19—Details Inside

50 Years of Rajinikanth: 5 Thalaivar intro scenes that stole show

'Internal politics is...': Ex-India star accuses BCCI of forcing Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to retire from Tests

War 2: Did you spot Shah Rukh Khan in Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR’s film? He appears in latest YRF Spy Universe film, not as Pathaan, but..

BPH vs LNS, The Hundred 2025 Dream11 Predictions: Top fantasy picks for Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit match

Alia Bhatt trainer Yasmin Karachiwala’s 5-minute healthy snack recipe you must try

Why Pakistan axed Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan from Asia Cup squad? Aqib Javed drops bombshell

Ishaan Khatter reminisces school days, ‘vada pav used to be our short…’

'We did it': Bhopal woman secures Harvard admission, her family’s teary celebration caught on camera will move you

From Fighter to Pathaan: Deepika Padukone’s most powerful roles in uniform

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Public Holiday: Banks and schools in THESE states will be closed on August 18 and 19—Details Inside

Public Holiday: Banks and schools in THESE states will be closed on August 18-19

50 Years of Rajinikanth: 5 Thalaivar intro scenes that stole show

50 Years of Rajinikanth: 5 Thalaivar intro scenes that stole show

'Internal politics is...': Ex-India star accuses BCCI of forcing Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to retire from Tests

Ex-India star accuses BCCI of forcing Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to retire

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

HomeViral

VIRAL

Shocking! Leopard attacks 13-year-old boy during safari at popular Bengaluru park

The victim has been identified as Suhas and hails from Bommasandra. Suhas was in the safari vehicle on vacation with his parents.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 17, 2025, 05:18 PM IST

Shocking! Leopard attacks 13-year-old boy during safari at popular Bengaluru park

TRENDING NOW

A 13-year-old boy was injured in a leopard attack during a safari at the Bannerghatta Biological Park on Friday afternoon. The safari vehicle carrying tourists to see the animals suddenly stopped. According to reports, the leopard pounced on the vehicle and attacked the boy through the open window, injuring him with its claws. The boy was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital for treatment.

The victim has been identified as Suhas and hails from Bommasandra. Suhas was in the safari vehicle on vacation with his parents.

The footage captured by a tourist, which has gone viral on social media, shows the leopard pounce towards the vehicle and attack. This left the boy with deep scratches on his hand.

Officials' response

Following the incident, the executive director of the Bannerghatta National Park posted on Twitter, "A 12-year-old boy was injured during a non-AC bus safari in the leopard safari area. Unfortunately, the leopard bit the boy's hand while boarding the bus. He was given first aid and checked for other injuries." Officials further said that measures are being taken to securely cover the grills of all windows, including the camera slots.

The director informed that strict instructions have been issued to drivers of non-AC safari buses to exercise extreme caution while operating.

Bengaluru's major tourist attraction

The wildlife safari at the Bannerghatta Zoological Park is a major attraction for tourists in Bengaluru. The incident comes against the backdrop of several recent controversies involving this park and the larger Bannerghatta National Park. There has been a rise in human-animal conflicts, and leopards and elephants often venture into residential areas on the outskirts of the city.

Environmentalists express concern

Environmentalists have also raised concerns about encroachment on wildlife corridors due to urban expansion and proposed infrastructure projects near the park boundaries, which they believe could further threaten the fragile ecosystem and increase human-wildlife interactions.

Also read: Flight attendant reveals shocking secrets of cockpit romance at 35,000 feet

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
The Price of Peace: Putin's plan to carve up Ukraine
The Price of Peace: Putin's Plan to Carve Up Ukraine
Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Check date, timings, city-wise shubh muhurat for Delhi, Noida, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru and more
Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Check date, timings, city-wise shubh muhurat for Delhi
Sara Tendulkar’s go-to protein drink recipe: Step-by-step guide with health benefits
Sara Tendulkar’s protein drink: Recipe and health benefits guide
Independence Day 2025: PM Modi's stark warning to Pakistan from Red Fort, says, 'Will not tolerate...'
Independence Day 2025: PM Modi's stark warning to Pakistan from Red Fort
R Ashwin issues clarification after CSK's official statement on Dewald Brevis' signing, says 'if a franchise needs a player...'
R Ashwin issues clarification after CSK's official statement on Dewald Brevis' s
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border; 6 highest-rated Indian patriotic films on IMDb
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to Border, highest-rated Indian patriot
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE