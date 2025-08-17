Shocking! Leopard attacks 13-year-old boy during safari at popular Bengaluru park

The victim has been identified as Suhas and hails from Bommasandra. Suhas was in the safari vehicle on vacation with his parents.

A 13-year-old boy was injured in a leopard attack during a safari at the Bannerghatta Biological Park on Friday afternoon. The safari vehicle carrying tourists to see the animals suddenly stopped. According to reports, the leopard pounced on the vehicle and attacked the boy through the open window, injuring him with its claws. The boy was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital for treatment.

The victim has been identified as Suhas and hails from Bommasandra. Suhas was in the safari vehicle on vacation with his parents.

The footage captured by a tourist, which has gone viral on social media, shows the leopard pounce towards the vehicle and attack. This left the boy with deep scratches on his hand.

Officials' response

Following the incident, the executive director of the Bannerghatta National Park posted on Twitter, "A 12-year-old boy was injured during a non-AC bus safari in the leopard safari area. Unfortunately, the leopard bit the boy's hand while boarding the bus. He was given first aid and checked for other injuries." Officials further said that measures are being taken to securely cover the grills of all windows, including the camera slots.

The director informed that strict instructions have been issued to drivers of non-AC safari buses to exercise extreme caution while operating.

Bengaluru's major tourist attraction

The wildlife safari at the Bannerghatta Zoological Park is a major attraction for tourists in Bengaluru. The incident comes against the backdrop of several recent controversies involving this park and the larger Bannerghatta National Park. There has been a rise in human-animal conflicts, and leopards and elephants often venture into residential areas on the outskirts of the city.

Environmentalists express concern

Environmentalists have also raised concerns about encroachment on wildlife corridors due to urban expansion and proposed infrastructure projects near the park boundaries, which they believe could further threaten the fragile ecosystem and increase human-wildlife interactions.

