Shocking! Karnataka man marries 2 sisters at the same time

A man named Umapathy from Karnataka's Kolar tied the knot in a real-life incident, not with one but two women. The wedding took place in Kurudumale temple, located in Mulbagal in Kolar district. The wedding took place on May 7 and a video of the ceremony went viral on Saturday.

The reason for this illegal bigamy was a condition put forth by Lalitha, the women Umapathy had originally proposed to marry. The condition by Lalitha was to marry her sister who is speech impaired, as reported by the Bangalore mirror. The families of the bride and groom agreed on this proposition in the end.

However, the decision didn’t turn out to be in their favour when the video went viral. The police swung into action and arrested Umapathy, as one of the brides happens to be a minor.

For the unversed, this practice wasn't the first time in the family, the bride's father Nagarajappa had also married two siblings (Raniyamma and Subbamma) at the same venue as one of the sisters was suffering from speech impairment.

Such events had surfaced in 2019 wherein a man married two women, who were cousins, at the same wedding ceremony in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district. Leaving everyone shocked, a 35-year-old man remarried his wife and then also tied the knot with her cousin at the same wedding ceremony.

Bigamy is a serious offence (Section 494, IPC) under the Hindu Marriage Act, and unless you divorce your first wife, the second marriage is not considered legal.