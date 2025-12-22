Shocking! Instamart’s top 2025 spender bought 22 iPhones, gold, more at Rs..., report also shows...

Instamart shared its report on the spending trends of 2025 with shocking revelations. The report shows that the top spender of 2025 bought many iPhone 17 phones, metals including gold, eggs, milk and more for a total of Rs 22 lakh. The report highlights a big picture of consumer behaviour.

As the year is about to end, Instamart shared its report on the spending trends of 2025, on Monday, and made a shocking revelation about its top spender. It said that a customer spent more than Rs 22 lakh to purchase 22 iPhone 17s, 24K gold coins, and daily necessities such as milk, fruits, and eggs, becoming the instant grocery delivery app’s top spender.

In its report titled ‘How India Instamarted 2025’, the ecommerce firm revealed that the user, whose name has not been shared, placed orders in such quantities and for higher values, turning his shopping into the highest-value cumulative cart of the year, which included highly expensive gadgets, precious metals, and everyday food items, setting example of how both expensive and cheap rate products could coexist comfortably in the instant delivery market.

What does Instamart’s 2025 report shows?

This shift in consumption pattern shows that the shopping habits in India’s urban landscape have moved from only emergency shopping on quick‑commerce platforms to regular and casual shopping from small important items to festive items and even luxury goods and latest models in electronic items.

Instamart's 2025 analysis showcases various new and record‑breaking patterns, from the cheapest cart of the year, wherein a customer shopped a Rs 10 printout in Bengaluru to the biggest single cart, shopping iPhones in Hyderabad worth Rs 4.3 lakh, and an increasing dependency on Instamart for all kinds of shopping.

Among other revelations from Instamart’s 2025 trends have been that Bengaluru emerged as a top consumer of Korean sauces and late‑night snacks, being an IT hub and office hours extending late into nights, and not just that, the city also became the city to have embraced new product categories fastest. But the UPS is still the platform’s culture of rewarding delivery partners, especially in a year when quick-commerce became highly important for people's shopping habits in India.