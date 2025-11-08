SHOCKING incident: US woman hurls hot coffee at McDonald's worker over delayed order in Michigan; Watch viral video

Mohammed Shami's enstranged wife Hasin Jahan demands more alimony than Rs 400000 due to...; Supreme Court asks,' Isn't it enough?'
VIRAL
A woman in Michigan, identified as Casharra Brown, threw hot coffee at a McDonald's manager after a delay in her online order. The incident was captured on video, leading to a warrant for her arrest. The case highlights the increasing abuse faced by restaurant employees.
A shocking incident unfolded at a Michigan McDonald's, where a woman was captured on video throwing a large cup of hot coffee at a restaurant employee after an alleged delay in receiving her online order. The disturbing footage, shared by the Buena Vista Police Department earlier this week, has sparked outrage on social media, with many calling for strict legal action against the woman.
NEW: McDonald's manager starts yelling in pain after a customer threw a scalding cup of hot coffee at her in a Michigan McDonald's.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 8, 2025
The furious customer was heard berating the manager for having to wait for her online order.
The woman claimed she had been waiting for over an… pic.twitter.com/fSG7bwpiBB
In the video, the woman, later identified as 48-year-old Casharra Brown, is seen aggressively confronting the store manager. She accuses the employee of lying about the status of her order, claiming she had been waiting for more than an hour. The manager calmly responds, informing Brown that she had received the coffee she paid for and that any refund would take up to 48 hours to process.
However, as the manager begins to walk away, Brown erupts in anger. She yells, 'F*** you. Catch that hot-a** coffee,' before hurling the steaming beverage over the manager’s back. The hot coffee, which could have caused serious burns, landed on the worker, but thankfully, she managed to avoid significant harm.
Following the altercation, the Buena Vista Police Department launched an investigation, and a warrant was issued for Brown's arrest. The police also released the footage in hopes of gathering information from the public. Within minutes, the woman was identified through tips from residents and social media users. Detective Russ Pahssen revealed that the department had received around 100 tips, which helped them quickly track down Brown.
As the video gained widespread attention, social media erupted with reactions. Many users expressed their disbelief over Brown's actions, with some pointing out that the woman had placed the order using her own name, email, and phone number, making it easy to identify her. One user commented, 'She deserves prison time. No employee of any restaurant should put up with that,' while another said, 'A McDonald's manager doesn’t get paid enough to deal with this type of person.'
This incident is part of a troubling trend where employees in the service industry are subjected to verbal and physical abuse by customers. It comes on the heels of another disturbing case in Texas, where a woman was awarded $2.8 million in damages after being burned by barbecue sauce at a local restaurant. Such incidents highlight the need for better protection for service workers and the consequences of violent behaviour toward them.
As the legal process continues, Casharra Brown faces potential assault charges, and authorities are urging anyone with additional information about the incident to come forward.