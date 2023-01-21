Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Shocking incident in Tamil Nadu, dog owner kills 62-year-old neighbour for referring his dog as ‘dog’

A horrific incident happened in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu where a dog owner killed a 62-year-old neighbour for referring to his dog as a 'dog'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 12:20 PM IST

Shocking incident in Tamil Nadu, dog owner kills 62-year-old neighbour for referring his dog as ‘dog’
Shocking incident in Tamil Nadu, dog owner kills 62-year-old neighbour for referring his dog as ‘dog’

People have a lot of affection for their pets and especially when it comes to dogs or cats. Generally, people are surrounded by dog lovers and they tend and willing to do anything for them. Recently an incident occurred in a Tamil Nadu district called Dindigul for which a person may have to go behind bars. The man had killed his neighbour and you will be surprised to know the reason behind the murder. He took such a big step of killing his neighbour because he referred to his dog as a Dog.

According to the police, the incident happened at the Ulagampatti kottam, Thadikombu police station.

(Also Read: HDFC Bank: From banking to investment, avail NRI services to meet your needs)

Nirmala Fatima Rani and her sons Daniel and Vincent are residents. He owned a dog and become enraged whenever any family member or neighbour referred to his dog as a dog. He repeatedly asked the neighbours not to refer to his dog as a dog. He asked them several times to refer to the dog by the dog’s name only. 

His neighbour Rayappam, 62, was Daniel’s neighbour and relative. Rayappan instructed Calvin, his grandson, to turn off the water pump in his neighbouring field. He advised Calvin to bring a stick because the dog might visit.

Daniel was also present nearby. He overheard Rayappam referring to the dog as a dog. He got very enraged and punched Rayappam in his chest and said how many times he has asked him not to call him a dog. 

(Also Read: Investing in Gold? Know all about these 3 gold schemes in India to invest)

When Rayappan was punched, he immediately fell to the ground; he was transported to the hospital, but by then he had passed away.

Daniel and his family fled after Rayappan's death. The police started searching for him. The next day, on Friday, the police arrested Fatima and her sons.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
IND vs BAN: Meet the beautiful WAGs of Bangladesh players ahead of India's tour
IPL auctions: From Kaviya Maran to Gautam Gambhir meet the smart brains behind success of franchises
Viral Photos of the Day: Shehnaaz Gill, Kriti Sanon give fashion goals in casual outfits
Bigg Boss 16: Meet Ikka and Seedhe Maut who performed live with MC Stan, know their real names
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas anniversary: A look at couple's romantic photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
MPPSC recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 1456 Medical Officer posts, apply at mppsc.mp.gov.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.