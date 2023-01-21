Shocking incident in Tamil Nadu, dog owner kills 62-year-old neighbour for referring his dog as ‘dog’

People have a lot of affection for their pets and especially when it comes to dogs or cats. Generally, people are surrounded by dog lovers and they tend and willing to do anything for them. Recently an incident occurred in a Tamil Nadu district called Dindigul for which a person may have to go behind bars. The man had killed his neighbour and you will be surprised to know the reason behind the murder. He took such a big step of killing his neighbour because he referred to his dog as a Dog.

According to the police, the incident happened at the Ulagampatti kottam, Thadikombu police station.

Nirmala Fatima Rani and her sons Daniel and Vincent are residents. He owned a dog and become enraged whenever any family member or neighbour referred to his dog as a dog. He repeatedly asked the neighbours not to refer to his dog as a dog. He asked them several times to refer to the dog by the dog’s name only.

His neighbour Rayappam, 62, was Daniel’s neighbour and relative. Rayappan instructed Calvin, his grandson, to turn off the water pump in his neighbouring field. He advised Calvin to bring a stick because the dog might visit.

Daniel was also present nearby. He overheard Rayappam referring to the dog as a dog. He got very enraged and punched Rayappam in his chest and said how many times he has asked him not to call him a dog.

When Rayappan was punched, he immediately fell to the ground; he was transported to the hospital, but by then he had passed away.

Daniel and his family fled after Rayappan's death. The police started searching for him. The next day, on Friday, the police arrested Fatima and her sons.