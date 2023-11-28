Headlines

Shocking: Housing society fines maids, delivery persons for using main lift, sparks online debate

The notice stating that house help and delivery persons using passengers' lifts will be fined ₹1,000, is meeting with backlash on social media.

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 02:23 PM IST

A housing society in Hyderabad is being condemned on social media after its notice preventing house help, delivery persons and workers from using passengers' lifts went viral. The notice mentioned that they should not use passengers' lifts, and in case they are caught, there will be a penalty of ₹1,000. 

An X user shared this in a tweet, which sparked backlash on the platform. "As a society, we are programmed to hide our dark and dirty secrets and today we think the people who do our hard labour work cannot coexist in the same space as we are. In case they are caught? Like it’s a crime? A fine of 1000? It’s probably 25% of most of their salary," she said.

She also posted a picture of the notice that read, "Housemaids, delivery boys and workers should not use passenger lifts. In case they are caught, they will be fined ₹1,000."

This tweet posted on November 27th has now gained more than five lakh views, and around 6,000 likes and numerous comments.

This post met with a mixed reaction among people on social media. A user wrote, "Will share alternative argument here. Societies have a dedicated lift for workers and delivery personnel. This makes it less hassle for residents. In my society, I have seen delivery boys holding the lift to deliver and come back to go to the next floor, and yes we have all used the same."

While, another user expressed, "Horrible. The delivery companies (couriers, restaurants and others) should ask people to come and pick stuff up from downstairs. If you can’t treat people who deliver stuff to your door well, then go and get the stuff yourselves."

"We can eat food cooked by them, have our kids cared for by them, etc but somehow we don't want to be seen to be using the same lift or space with them," said another.

Another added, "Wrong interpretation. Separate lifts are so that all service providers can use their own so less traffic congestion on the resident's lifts. Societies which do not have separate service lifts face huge waiting times in peak hours."

 
