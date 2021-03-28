SHOCKING: Girl left with burns to face after Apple iPhone charger catches fire

A 17-year-old girl suffered burns on her face after an Apple iPhone charger allegedly set her duvet on fire while she was sleeping,

Amie Hall, who lives in Birmingham, was sleeping when the iPhone charger set her duvet on fire. According to Hall, the fire then caught her face and left her burnt on the right side.

She said The Sun, “I panicked and went and woke up my mum and she managed to put the fire out. After the whole incident I feel in so much shock. This could have been a lot worse if I was sleeping. At this point I am very scared to plug in my charger now.”

Hall later took to social media to share her pictures. In the pics, her duvet and iPhone charger can ve spotted covered in black burn marks and her cheek has a patch of burnt skin.

In the post, Amie wrote: “So 2am this morning I was lying down as you do on my phone. Plugged in my charger and it set alight. My bed cover/duvet set on fire and also caught my face. This isn’t even a cheap charger, it’s an Apple charger. Please don’t go to bed and leave your phone charging overnight. If I was asleep this could have been a lot worse and this could have set my whole family home up with all my family in. Please be aware this can happen to anyone and could be a lot worse – it’s dangerous."

Meanwhile, Apple has said that the company's respresentatives are in touch with the customer and is "looking into the matter."

A spokesperson for Apple told BirminghamLive: "Apple takes customer safety very seriously, is in touch with the customer and looking into the matter.