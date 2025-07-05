SHOCKING! Giant python swallows fox as locals watch in horror, watch viral video

A shocking video of a massive python swallowing a fox has gone viral on social media, leaving netizens in awe. As per an India Today report, the incident took place in a forest in Jharkhand’s Giridih district, near Balediha village under the Sariya police station limits on Tuesday, i.e., July 1.

Villagers grazing their cattle nearby spotted the giant python's mid-hunt. As the snake coiled around its prey and began to swallow it, it drew throngs. Locals, startled, whipped out their phones to record the horrifying encounter.

In the clips shared online, the python can be seen with the fox halfway down its throat. While some were terrified by the encounter, some said they were left speechless by a raw display of the nature. According to India Today, citing media reports, no one had informed the forest department. Therefore, no intervention took place.

The video went viral in no time, leaving netizens stunned to witness the snake's hunt.