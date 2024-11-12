Legendary cricketer Wasim Akram shared a humorous story of paying a whopping amount for his cat’s grooming while celebrating Pakistan's historic 2-1 series win over Australia.

Pet parents love their pets like their own children, caring deeply about everything from their diet to grooming. For many celebrities, pets are their “fur babies,” and they often share funny or surprising stories about them. Recently, legendary Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram shared one such amusing incident from his trip to Australia, revealing just how much he ended up spending on his beloved cat’s grooming.

Akram, who is currently in Australia as part of the commentary team for the Pakistan cricket team’s tour Down Under, shared the story while live on air. He explained how he paid around 1,000 Australian dollars (which is Rs 55,000) for a haircut for his cat, a figure that left his fellow commentators and fans in disbelief. Akram detailed the expense breakdown, saying that the bill covered a variety of services beyond the haircut itself, as the salon took extreme care for the cat’s comfort. They needed to sedate the cat to make the grooming process smoother, which was part of the reason for the hefty cost. “In Pakistan, 200 cats could get a haircut for this money,” Akram joked, adding a humorous twist to the story. His lighthearted complaint has since gone viral on social media, sparking reactions and comments from amused fans around the world.

To add to the intrigue, Akram even shared the detailed invoice with his fellow commentators. The bill showed an A$105 charge for a medical check-up, A USD 305 for anesthesia, and AUSD 40 for the haircut itself. Additional charges included A USD 120 for post-procedure care and A USD 251 for a cardio test, emphasizing the extent of care Australian groomers provide to ensure pets are comfortable during grooming.

Meanwhile, beyond this amusing pet story, Akram was thrilled with the Pakistan cricket team’s recent historic success in Australia. Under the leadership of Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan scripted a 2-1 series victory against the World ODI Champions, a major achievement for the team and a boost for the country’s cricketing image. Akram expressed his pride on social media, congratulating the team and highlighting the significance of this win. “Beating World ODI Champions in a series is a big achievement,” Akram wrote, emphasizing how this victory would boost confidence for the players, new captain Rizwan, the cricket board, and passionate fans.

The Pakistan team’s strong all-round performance was evident in the third ODI at Perth Stadium, where they successfully chased a modest target of 141 runs. Openers Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique laid a solid foundation with aggressive batting, setting Pakistan on course for a comfortable win, which they achieved with ease, completing the chase just before the 27th over ended. This memorable win marks the first series victory for Pakistan in Australia in 22 years, making it a proud moment for the Green Brigade and their fans worldwide.

