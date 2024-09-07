Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress who made superhit debut with Salman, quit acting in 5 years, got married, moved to US, is now famous for..

Delhi excise policy case: CM Arvind Kejriwal was party to 'criminal conspiracy', says CBI

Meet man who gained most wealth in 2024, became richer by Rs 448200 crore, not Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Elon Musk

SHOCKING! Elderly woman discovers her doorstop is worth more than Rs 9 crore, here's why

Once called Bollywood's fourth Khan, this actor rivalled SRK, Salman, Aamir; but gave no solo hit in 26 years, is now...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet actress who made superhit debut with Salman, quit acting in 5 years, got married, moved to US, is now famous for..

Meet actress who made superhit debut with Salman, quit acting in 5 years, got married, moved to US, is now famous for..

Meet man who gained most wealth in 2024, became richer by Rs 448200 crore, not Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Elon Musk

Meet man who gained most wealth in 2024, became richer by Rs 448200 crore, not Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Elon Musk

Once called Bollywood's fourth Khan, this actor rivalled SRK, Salman, Aamir; but gave no solo hit in 26 years, is now...

Once called Bollywood's fourth Khan, this actor rivalled SRK, Salman, Aamir; but gave no solo hit in 26 years, is now...

7 creatures that produce the highest number of babies

7 creatures that produce the highest number of babies

Seven highest-paid comedians in India 

Seven highest-paid comedians in India 

8 highest flying birds in the world

8 highest flying birds in the world

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Man who charged 100 times more than Rafi, Lata, Kishore; sang only two songs: Story of India's highest-paid singer ever

Man who charged 100 times more than Rafi, Lata, Kishore; sang only two songs: Story of India's highest-paid singer ever

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Virat Kohli: List of highest-paid athletes in last 12 months

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Virat Kohli: List of highest-paid athletes in last 12 months

Meet actor who worked as waiter, sold tea, namkeen for 14 years, debuted in Bollywood at 42; now his net worth is...

Meet actor who worked as waiter, sold tea, namkeen for 14 years, debuted in Bollywood at 42; now his net worth is...

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Meet actress who made superhit debut with Salman, quit acting in 5 years, got married, moved to US, is now famous for..

Meet actress who made superhit debut with Salman, quit acting in 5 years, got married, moved to US, is now famous for..

Meet Aamir Khan's heroine who was Bollywood's top actress, worked nonstop for years, suddenly quit acting, tried to..

Meet Aamir Khan's heroine who was Bollywood's top actress, worked nonstop for years, suddenly quit acting, tried to..

Once called Bollywood's fourth Khan, this actor rivalled SRK, Salman, Aamir; but gave no solo hit in 26 years, is now...

Once called Bollywood's fourth Khan, this actor rivalled SRK, Salman, Aamir; but gave no solo hit in 26 years, is now...

HomeViral

Viral

SHOCKING! Elderly woman discovers her doorstop is worth more than Rs 9 crore, here's why

An elderly Romanian woman unknowingly kept a €1 million amber nugget as a doorstop for decades.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 07, 2024, 09:47 AM IST

SHOCKING! Elderly woman discovers her doorstop is worth more than Rs 9 crore, here's why
The amber has now been sent to the Museum of History
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Viral News Update: In a small village in Romania, an elderly woman unknowingly kept a valuable treasure for many years, using it as a simple doorstop. This "doorstop" turned out to be a massive 3.5-kilogram (7.7 lb) nugget of amber, a fossilized tree resin, now valued at approximately €1 million (around Rs 9 crore). The amber, which is one of the largest ever discovered, was initially found in a local stream by the woman. The true worth of the nugget was only discovered decades later, thanks to Daniel Costache, the director of the Provincial Museum of Buzau. After realizing its significance, the amber was sent to the Museum of History in Krakow, Poland, where experts confirmed that it dates back between 38.5 and 70 million years.

Sadly, the woman who originally found the amber passed away in 1991, never knowing the true value of what she had discovered. After her death, a relative inherited the stone. For many years, it was simply kept as a keepsake until the relative realized it might be more than just a regular rock. The decision was made to sell it to the Romanian government, where experts finally confirmed its incredible worth. Daniel Costache emphasized the importance of this discovery, both for scientific research and for museum collections. Interestingly, the woman's family shared that during a robbery at her home, thieves overlooked the amber completely, only taking some inexpensive gold jewelry.

Romania, particularly Buzau County, is known for having some of the richest amber deposits in the world. Geologist Oscar Helm even gave these deposits a special name, calling them "rumanit" or "Buzau amber." The area is also home to a nature reserve where valuable amber has been found in the past. Although the old Stramba amber mine was once highly valuable, it was eventually shut down by the government due to a decline in profitability.

According to the World Record Academy, the Colți Museum Collection in Romania contains 200 pieces of processed and raw amber, ranging from small nuggets to large pieces weighing several kilograms. These amber pieces come in 162 different shades, including yellow, red, brown, dark brown, and black. Some of the stones even contain tiny fossils, such as insects, crustaceans, and bird feathers, preserved inside the amber. The museum's star exhibit is a piece of black amber from Colți, showcasing the unique beauty of Romania's amber treasures.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This legendary cricketer scored a 37-ball 100 in his debut innings using Sachin Tendulkar's bat

This legendary cricketer scored a 37-ball 100 in his debut innings using Sachin Tendulkar's bat

Meet actor whose career was ruined by scandal, went bankrupt, battled depression; then one show changed his life

Meet actor whose career was ruined by scandal, went bankrupt, battled depression; then one show changed his life

Paris Paralympics: Kapil Parmar wins bronze in Judo men's 60kg J1 event, India's medal tally touches 25

Paris Paralympics: Kapil Parmar wins bronze in Judo men's 60kg J1 event, India's medal tally touches 25

'Aaram se...': Salman Khan reveals real reason for struggling to get up in viral video, fans say 'get well soon Tiger'

'Aaram se...': Salman Khan reveals real reason for struggling to get up in viral video, fans say 'get well soon Tiger'

India's highest paid superstar quit acting at his peak, became makeup artiste, gave up stardom, lived simple life

India's highest paid superstar quit acting at his peak, became makeup artiste, gave up stardom, lived simple life

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Man who charged 100 times more than Rafi, Lata, Kishore; sang only two songs: Story of India's highest-paid singer ever

Man who charged 100 times more than Rafi, Lata, Kishore; sang only two songs: Story of India's highest-paid singer ever

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Virat Kohli: List of highest-paid athletes in last 12 months

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Virat Kohli: List of highest-paid athletes in last 12 months

Meet actor who worked as waiter, sold tea, namkeen for 14 years, debuted in Bollywood at 42; now his net worth is...

Meet actor who worked as waiter, sold tea, namkeen for 14 years, debuted in Bollywood at 42; now his net worth is...

Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh seek blessings at Siddhivinayak with families days before baby's arrival

Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh seek blessings at Siddhivinayak with families days before baby's arrival

Gout remedies: 7 natural ways to lower uric acid levels in the body

Gout remedies: 7 natural ways to lower uric acid levels in the body

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement