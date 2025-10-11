SHOCKING! Eiffel Tower to be demolished in 2026? Here's what we know

Filmfare Awards 2025 live updates: Shah Rukh Khan rehearses Tujhe Dekha Toh from DDLJ, Siddhant Chaturvedi will pay tribute to..
VIRAL
Recent claims circulating on social media have caused a stir among netizens, suggesting that the Eiffel Tower, an iconic tourist spot in Paris, will be demolished in 2026.
Recent claims circulating on social media have caused a stir among netizens, suggesting that the Eiffel Tower, an iconic tourist spot in Paris, will be demolished in 2026. Posts widely being circulated on the social media platform 'X', claim that the demolition will supposedly take place due to structural wear and tear, high maintenance costs, and complaints from the public.
But the truth is, the claims are entirely baseless! There's no truth to any of these.
The website, known for parody content, included fake quotes from a made-up "spokesman", who said, "We've had a good run, it's been popular for a long time, but nobody goes there anymore, so we're shutting it down
The demolition story can be traced back to a satirical article published on September 18, 2025, by Tapioca Times, a website known for parody content. The article included fake quotes from a made-up “spokesman” claiming, "We’ve had a good run, it’s been popular for a long time, but nobody goes there anymore, so we’re shutting it down."
The satirical piece joked about the decreasing number of tourists, increased drone activity around the tower, and even birds and squirrels plaguing the site. The last punchline that the demolition will kick off in 2026 was grabbed by several 'X' users who shared the claims on their handles, without comprehending the satirical context.
And once again, the iconic Eiffel Tower will not be demolished (not everything that the internet says is true!)