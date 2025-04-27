The masked thief, who stole Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's Gucci handbag - containing USD 3,000 cash, her passport, DHS badge, apartment keys and some confidential documents - has been arrested, as reported by New York Times.

The masked thief, who stole Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's Gucci handbag worth USD 4,400 - containing USD 3,000 cash, her passport, DHS badge, apartment keys and some confidential documents - has been arrested, as reported by New York Times.

The theft occurred on April 20 at The Capital Burger, a restaurant where Noem was dining with her family for Easter. As shown in the surveillance footage unfolded by law enforcement, the suspect entered the restaurant, wearing dark pants, a black jacket, a baseball cap and a surgical mask. He quickly scanned the room and stole Noem's belongings.

Describing the heist, Noem told podcaster Vince Coglianese that is was "very professionally" done. "It was kind of shocking, actually, because it was sitting right by my feet. I actually felt my purse — he hooked with his foot and drug it a few steps away and dropped a coat over it and took it. t waIs very professionally done," she said.

"It tells me that this happens all the time to people, and that they live in communities where this is a danger, and it reaffirms why I’m here", Noem adds.

John Miller, CNN's chief law enforcement and intelligence analyst, explained that the thief sat on a table next to Noem's, slid her purse under his table using his foot and then hid it in his jacket - all this within three minutes of his arrival.

Miller described the thief as a "smooth operator" and said that he "does this for a living". According to authorities, the suspect is believed to be linked to a broader East Coast gang specializing in high-end thefts.

According to the New York Times report, citing sources, there were two individuals involved in the heist - one of them still is on the run. An investigation is underway into the matter.